Shahrukh Khan’s Dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral is mis-spread as spitting | Shahrukh Khan’s spitting picture at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral goes viral

A Twitter user wrote –

“This is my love India

But the RSS made it a Hate Hindustan.

Those who do not know the difference between spit and spit, they are holding power today.

wow re amazing go gaya”

it’s called dua

Another Twitter user named Shobhna Yadav wrote – It is not spitting, it is called blowing after reading the dua, dua hai ye.

very beautiful picture

Another user commented on the picture of Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani – such a beautiful picture. In response to this, another user wrote – Even the idea of ​​this picture is not liked by the hypocrites and separatists of this country. Too bad, we have to keep fighting just to make such a country.

be ashamed

Another user wrote – There is no one like Shahrukh Khan and there will never be anyone. Your hatred forces us to love them more, to respect them more. You guys should be ashamed.

that’s why he is shahrukh khan

Another Twitter user wrote – The reason this country loves this man so much is in front of you.

fall short of words

Another Twitter user wrote – Sometimes words fall short to describe the beauty of this country. And this picture is one such moment.

Need love to win hearts

Another Twitter user wrote – Dil cannot be won by tank cannon shells and ammunition Rafale F-16 Atom Bomb, to win hearts, one day you have to love. Hate is very short, you hate someone 24 hours a day. Can’t do it even if you want, but can you love someone for 24 hours for a lifetime.

~shubhendu

really ashamed

Another user wrote – With this dirty thinking, only you can win the election by spreading the psyche of Hindu Muslim in the country, you cannot break our unity, India is one and will remain one. Have shame