Shahrukh Khan’s elder sister looked very beautiful, see her unseen photos

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has made a name for himself in the film industry on his own. Today he is known worldwide. He has a fan following in crores. People are desperate to get a glimpse of him. Along with Shahrukh, his family also remains in the limelight. Everyone also knows his wife Gauri and three children. His pictures go viral on social media every day. But there is a person in his family who stays away from the limelight. We are talking about Shahrukh’s elder sister Shahnaz Lala Rukh Khan.

old picture went viral

Some time ago a picture of Shahnaz Lala Rukh Khan became quite viral. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also seen in this. Lalarukh looks very beautiful in this throwback photo. With tall height and big eyes, Shahnaz is seen giving a tough competition to her sister-in-law Gauri Khan. This picture is from the early days of Shahrukh Khan. His elder sister is 6 years older than him and he is not married. Actually, there was a time when Shahnaz had lost her mental balance.

Deep shock of father’s death

In the year 1981, Shahrukh’s father died due to cancer. His sister Shahnaz did not know about this. She had gone out at that time. When she returned home, she fainted after seeing her father’s body. After the death of her father, she was so deeply shocked that she went into depression. She was getting sick.

treatment was done in switzerland

Shahrukh Khan once talked about this in an interview. He had said, ‘Shehnaz was so shocked by the death of her father that she lost her mental balance. For two years she could not get over it. She did not cry after the death of her father. But the sorrow of his passing was clearly visible on his face. During the shooting of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, his health again deteriorated. After which he was taken to Switzerland for treatment.

very close to father

After this Shahrukh told, ‘When I was shooting for the song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’, Shahnaz was undergoing treatment in Switzerland at that time. After the treatment, her condition was already cured but she could not recover completely. Please tell that Shahnaz was much closer to her father Mir Taj Mohammad than Shahrukh. It was his father who gave him the middle name ‘Lala Rukh’. It means soft and beautiful like a flower.



