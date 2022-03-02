Shahrukh Khans film Pathan First teaser release know when the film will come

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan has been in discussions for the past several days regarding his film ‘Pathan’. Meanwhile, the release date of the film has come out. Also, the first teaser of the film has also been released by the makers. The teaser video of ‘Pathan’ gives glimpses of actors Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Director Siddharth Anand’s film ‘Pathan’ is going to be released on the occasion of Republic Day of the year 2023.

Shahrukh Khan has shared this teaser video of ‘Pathan’ on his Instagram handle. With this, he wrote in the caption ‘I know we are late, but remember the date, Pathan’s time has started now. ‘Pathan’ is coming in theaters on 25 January 2023. Viewers will be able to enjoy this film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrating the journey of 50 years of Yash Raj Films on the big screen with ‘Pathan’. Shahrukh Khan’s fans are looking very excited after seeing this teaser and are expressing their happiness by commenting fiercely.

The teaser video of the film begins with actor John Abraham. In the video, he says ‘In our country, we keep names from our religion and caste, but he had nothing like that’. Further Deepika Padukone says in this teaser video ‘Even he did not have a name to be named, if he had anything then this country India’.

After this in the teaser, Shahrukh Khan enters in Pathan avatar and says, ‘So he accepted his country as religion and acted to protect the country. Those who do not have a name, they are named along with them. How and why got this name, wait a little for it. see you soon’.

Let us tell you, the shooting of Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Pathan’ has started and some part of it has been shot. At the same time, the last schedule of the film is going to be shot in Spain, Europe. According to trade experts associated with the film, Shahrukh, Deepika and John may leave for Spain this weekend. If this is not possible, then on March 8 or 9, he will move from Mumbai to Spain.

Fight sequences with John in the film ‘Pathan’ are also going to be shot in Spain. Along with this, the songs of Shahrukh and Deepika will also be shot in Spain. This time John is going to Spain with his team. John is shown in the negative role in the film. According to sources, Shah Rukh and Deepika are going to shoot two songs in Spain in about two weeks. At the same time, John will shoot a one-day action scene there. John Spain will only go for two to three days.