Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan will not release on Diwali? Fans got a big shock again! Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan will not release on Diwali? Fans got a big shock again!

return after 4 years

It is known to all that superstar Shahrukh Khan is returning to cinema after a gap of 4 years and his film is a spy thriller, apart from this Tiger 3 is also coming, then some gaps are being kept in the films. Both the films are from Yash Raj Films.

don’t want to take risk

Shahrukh Khan is not looking to take any kind of risk for this film and it is being made on a very large scale. Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone is also working very hard for this film and it is being said that she will also do strong action.

Abraham in negative role

Talking about the villain of this film, John Abraham is going to be seen in a negative role. Fans say that the competition of Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham is going to be very strong.

busy with projects

Apart from this film, Shahrukh Khan is busy with many other projects and it is being said that he will start further work as soon as he finishes the shoot of this film. Let us tell you that in Tiger 3, Salman Khan will be seen clashing with Emraan Hashmi, who is a very good artist.

took a long gap

Shahrukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero but the film flopped badly, after that he has taken a long gap and this has happened for the first time in his career.