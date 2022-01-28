Shahrukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani starts with a script reading session | Shahrukh Khan begins script reading of Rajkumar Hirani’s film
Film on Donkey Flight
This film by Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is about Donkey Flight. That is, to go abroad illegally and settle there. This subject will be introduced in the film in a light-hearted manner, exactly in the style of Rajkumar Hirani. For this film, Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh Khan about 2 – 2.5 years ago and since then the work on this film is going on.
Punjab to Canada
The film is the story of a man who travels illegally from Punjab to Canada. Donkey Flight is the name of this illegal method. Where people reach the country through different countries where they have to reach and then settle there illegally.
Kareena and Kajol’s name linked
When the details of this film came out, the reports claimed that two heroines have been replaced in the film and Kajol and Kareena Kapoor have been approached for these two characters. While Kajol denied that she was not approached for such a film, Gossip Gully claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had demanded such a huge fee for the role that Rajkumar Hirani withdrew. .
Few more names associated
After this, the names of some other heroines were associated with this film, which included names like Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar. But at present, neither the film itself has been announced nor its starcast.
Taapsee Pannu is the finalist
Nevertheless, if reports are to be believed, Rajkumar Hirani has finalized Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Taapsee Pannu has been a part of Badla with Shah Rukh Khan under the banner of her production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Both of them had promoted the film together, since then the fans have been waiting to see them together.
first movie picks
Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were also the first choices of Rajkumar Hirani’s debut film Munnabhai MBBS. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were first approached by Rajkumar Hirani for the role of Munna and Chinki in this film. But Shah Rukh felt that only Sanjay Dutt would be suitable for this role. At the same time, Kajol also left it as soon as Shah Rukh left the film.
continuous bang after comeback
Shahrukh Khan is going to make his comeback with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. War fame Siddharth Anand is directing this film. After this, he will be seen in Atlee’s film whose name is being told as Lion. After a stellar cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan will do a blast with Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Viewers are eagerly waiting for his comeback.
