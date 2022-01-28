Shahrukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani starts with a script reading session | Shahrukh Khan begins script reading of Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Film on Donkey Flight

This film by Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is about Donkey Flight. That is, to go abroad illegally and settle there. This subject will be introduced in the film in a light-hearted manner, exactly in the style of Rajkumar Hirani. For this film, Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh Khan about 2 – 2.5 years ago and since then the work on this film is going on.

Punjab to Canada

The film is the story of a man who travels illegally from Punjab to Canada. Donkey Flight is the name of this illegal method. Where people reach the country through different countries where they have to reach and then settle there illegally.

Kareena and Kajol’s name linked

When the details of this film came out, the reports claimed that two heroines have been replaced in the film and Kajol and Kareena Kapoor have been approached for these two characters. While Kajol denied that she was not approached for such a film, Gossip Gully claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had demanded such a huge fee for the role that Rajkumar Hirani withdrew. .

Few more names associated

After this, the names of some other heroines were associated with this film, which included names like Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bhumi Pednekar. But at present, neither the film itself has been announced nor its starcast.

