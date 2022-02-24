Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shahrukh Khan’s comeback. Recently, seeing the Pathan look and action avatar of Shahrukh Khan in the ad of Thums Up has made the fans even more excited. At the same time, the good news is that Shahrukh Khan is not going to stop after the comeback. Two of his films with Pathan are already in the line.

Now the fourth film of Shahrukh Khan has also been revealed. This film will be with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu who has himself confirmed that he is working on Shahrukh Khan’s film.

Significantly, after Zero in 2018, Shahrukh Khan took a break, after which he was constantly looking for good stories and during this every director approached Shahrukh Khan with his own stories. These included names like Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

Now the famous director of Malayalam films Aashiq Abu will direct Shahrukh Khan’s fourth project. Aashiq told that he is working on the story of the film and due to Corona, his appointment with Shahrukh Khan has gone ahead. He has narrated the story and plot to Shahrukh Khan and Shahrukh Khan has done it yes.