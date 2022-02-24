Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu
Written by admin
Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu

Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu

breadcrumb

News

oi – Trisha Gaur

,

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shahrukh Khan’s comeback. Recently, seeing the Pathan look and action avatar of Shahrukh Khan in the ad of Thums Up has made the fans even more excited. At the same time, the good news is that Shahrukh Khan is not going to stop after the comeback. Two of his films with Pathan are already in the line.

Now the fourth film of Shahrukh Khan has also been revealed. This film will be with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu who has himself confirmed that he is working on Shahrukh Khan’s film.

shahrukh-khan-s-fourth-film-with-malayalam-director-ashiq-abu-confirmed-after-pathan-lion-and-canada

Significantly, after Zero in 2018, Shahrukh Khan took a break, after which he was constantly looking for good stories and during this every director approached Shahrukh Khan with his own stories. These included names like Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

Now the famous director of Malayalam films Aashiq Abu will direct Shahrukh Khan’s fourth project. Aashiq told that he is working on the story of the film and due to Corona, his appointment with Shahrukh Khan has gone ahead. He has narrated the story and plot to Shahrukh Khan and Shahrukh Khan has done it yes.

Pathan will return

Pathan will return

Aditya Chopra has prepared a completely different plan for Pathan’s release. As per this plan, Pathan and Tiger 3 will run in theaters only for eight weeks. No OTT platform will have the right to stream them before eight weeks. Preparations are on for Shahrukh Khan’s return from Pathan and it is one of the most expensive films of Yash Raj Films. Since this will be Shahrukh Khan’s comeback, therefore steps are being taken for this film.

READ Also  Ford and Mellon Foundations Expand Initiative for Disabled Artists
-->
Atli's film

Atli’s film

Shah Rukh Khan has also started shooting for Atli’s film Lion. According to the leaked document from the set of the film, after Pathan, the name of this Atali film of Shahrukh Khan is Lion. South superstar Nayantara will be supporting Shahrukh Khan in the film, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. Apart from Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in supporting roles in this film.

absolutely desi masala movie

absolutely desi masala movie

It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan got Atli’s script changed several times but the Mersal director did not give up. Atli has built a small office in a hotel near Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat and is doing all the work from there. He did not want to travel from Chennai to Mumbai again and again. This will be Atli’s abode till the completion of the film. This film is a pure desi masala which will give Shahrukh Khan a chance to make a comeback. It is worth noting that Shahrukh Khan’s last film was Zero, after which he had announced to take a break from films. The reason for this was Shahrukh Khan’s career going in the wrong direction.

Rajkumar Hirani's Canada

Rajkumar Hirani’s Canada

After Atli’s film, Shah Rukh Khan will start work on Rajkumar Hirani’s film. This film is the story of an Indian who goes abroad illegally. The film will be a light-hearted social drama and will feature Taapsee Pannu and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Shah Rukh Khan. But now the names of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are being considered final in this film. The shooting of this film is going to start from April 15.

READ Also  Ranbir Kapoor insults photographers: Ranbir Kapoor's shocking behavior makes him insulting as he is surrounded by photographers Watch the video
-->
Film on Donkey Flight

Film on Donkey Flight

This film by Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is about Donkey Flight. That is, to go abroad illegally and settle there. This subject will be introduced in the film in a light-hearted manner, exactly in the style of Rajkumar Hirani. For this film, Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh Khan about 2 – 2.5 years ago and since then the work on this film is going on.

Shahrukh will be seen in three cameos

Shahrukh will be seen in three cameos

Apart from this, Shahrukh Khan will be seen doing cameo in three films. The first of these will be R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a journalist. After this, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will be released where Shahrukh Khan is in a very special character. But the biggest bang will be Tiger 3 where Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his Pathan avatar alongside Salman Khan.

english summary

Shahrukh Khan has given nod to his fourth film with Malayalam director Ashiq Abu post hiatus. SRK will make a thunderous comeback with YRF’s Pathan followed by Atlee’s Lion and Rajkumar Hirani’s Canada.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 22:28 [IST]

#Shahrukh #Khans #fourth #film #confirmed #Pathan #Lion #Canada #Shahrukh #Khans #fourth #film #Malayalam #director #Aashiq #Abu

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Ranbir Kapoor: Radhika Madan's wish fulfilled A photo with Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment