Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film confirmed after Pathan, Lion and Canada | Shahrukh Khan’s fourth film with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu
Fans are eagerly waiting for Shahrukh Khan’s comeback. Recently, seeing the Pathan look and action avatar of Shahrukh Khan in the ad of Thums Up has made the fans even more excited. At the same time, the good news is that Shahrukh Khan is not going to stop after the comeback. Two of his films with Pathan are already in the line.
Now the fourth film of Shahrukh Khan has also been revealed. This film will be with Malayalam director Aashiq Abu who has himself confirmed that he is working on Shahrukh Khan’s film.
Significantly, after Zero in 2018, Shahrukh Khan took a break, after which he was constantly looking for good stories and during this every director approached Shahrukh Khan with his own stories. These included names like Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.
Now the famous director of Malayalam films Aashiq Abu will direct Shahrukh Khan’s fourth project. Aashiq told that he is working on the story of the film and due to Corona, his appointment with Shahrukh Khan has gone ahead. He has narrated the story and plot to Shahrukh Khan and Shahrukh Khan has done it yes.
Pathan will return
Aditya Chopra has prepared a completely different plan for Pathan’s release. As per this plan, Pathan and Tiger 3 will run in theaters only for eight weeks. No OTT platform will have the right to stream them before eight weeks. Preparations are on for Shahrukh Khan’s return from Pathan and it is one of the most expensive films of Yash Raj Films. Since this will be Shahrukh Khan’s comeback, therefore steps are being taken for this film.
Atli’s film
Shah Rukh Khan has also started shooting for Atli’s film Lion. According to the leaked document from the set of the film, after Pathan, the name of this Atali film of Shahrukh Khan is Lion. South superstar Nayantara will be supporting Shahrukh Khan in the film, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. Apart from Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in supporting roles in this film.
absolutely desi masala movie
It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan got Atli’s script changed several times but the Mersal director did not give up. Atli has built a small office in a hotel near Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat and is doing all the work from there. He did not want to travel from Chennai to Mumbai again and again. This will be Atli’s abode till the completion of the film. This film is a pure desi masala which will give Shahrukh Khan a chance to make a comeback. It is worth noting that Shahrukh Khan’s last film was Zero, after which he had announced to take a break from films. The reason for this was Shahrukh Khan’s career going in the wrong direction.
Rajkumar Hirani’s Canada
After Atli’s film, Shah Rukh Khan will start work on Rajkumar Hirani’s film. This film is the story of an Indian who goes abroad illegally. The film will be a light-hearted social drama and will feature Taapsee Pannu and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Shah Rukh Khan. But now the names of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are being considered final in this film. The shooting of this film is going to start from April 15.
Film on Donkey Flight
This film by Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is about Donkey Flight. That is, to go abroad illegally and settle there. This subject will be introduced in the film in a light-hearted manner, exactly in the style of Rajkumar Hirani. For this film, Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh Khan about 2 – 2.5 years ago and since then the work on this film is going on.
Shahrukh will be seen in three cameos
Apart from this, Shahrukh Khan will be seen doing cameo in three films. The first of these will be R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a journalist. After this, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will be released where Shahrukh Khan is in a very special character. But the biggest bang will be Tiger 3 where Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his Pathan avatar alongside Salman Khan.
