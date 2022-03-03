Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan vs Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter vs John Abraham’s Tehran to clash on Republic Day 2023? Big stir with the announcement of Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’, two big films of 2023 to be postponed!

Deepika Padukone vs Deepika Padukone

At the same time, both Pathan and Fighter.. have main lead actress Deepika Padukone in the films. And both are action movies. Therefore, the release date of Fighter is being postponed to be considered final.

John Abraham vs John Abraham

At the same time, the second film is Tehran.. which is an action film starring John Abraham. The special thing is that John will also be seen in the lead role in Pathan. Therefore, one day he would not like to release his two big films. In such a situation, the progress of Tehran is also considered almost certain.

king is back

After the film ‘Zero’ released in 2018, Shahrukh Khan is going to be seen directly in Pathan. Obviously the fans are eager to see him on the big screen. With the announcement of Pathan, the enthusiasm of the fans is at its peak.

Pathan, King is Back, Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham… all are trending on Twitter. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Ranbir-Shraddha’s film moves ahead

Interestingly, the romantic-comedy of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was also scheduled to release on January 25. Which is being directed by Luv Ranjan. But this film is being postponed and now releasing on 8 March 2023 Holi.

