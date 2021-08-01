Shahrukh Khan’s sweetheart Suhana showed her new talent, made a tremendous painting of mother Gauri

New Delhi. The family of Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, remains in the headlines every day. Like King Khan, his family is also very popular among the people. At the same time, his beloved daughter Suhana Khan is also the most popular star kid in the industry. He hasn’t ventured into films yet. But his fan following is no less than a star. He has 2 million followers on Instagram. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her pictures with the fans. Now recently Suhana has shown her new talent to the people.

Suhana Khan is very close to her mother Gauri Khan. She also often shares her pictures with her mother. Now Suhana has made a stunning drawing of mother Gauri Khan. Whose picture is becoming quite viral on social media.

Also read: Those Bollywood films in which the limit of ‘stupidity’ has been crossed, will not be able to stop laughing after seeing the scene

Actually, Suhana Khan has shared her drawing from her Instagram story. Suhana has made a sketch of her mother Gauri Khan with charcoal. His sketch is not perfect but for Gauri Khan nothing is more valuable than that. In the sketch, Suhana has drawn the face of her mother. He made it in a slightly cartoonish style. With this sketch, Suhana wrote, ‘Mom.’ Seeing this drawing of Suhana, her mother Gauri Khan became happy. Sharing Suhana’s sketch from his Insta story, he wrote, ‘Charcoal art, a kind of dry art…. Quite effective.

Also read: Happy Friendship Day 2021: These Bollywood film songs describe friendship very well

This sketch of Suhana is now becoming quite viral on social media. Suhana also keeps sharing her hot and bold photos, which fans like very much. Recently she shared some of her pictures, in which she is seen wearing a tank top and denim shorts. These pictures of him were clicked by Gauri Khan. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote in the caption, ‘Let’s say this is Pepsi and I am Cindy Crawford.’ More than 5 lakh likes had come on these pictures of her. Please tell that Suhana wants to earn her name in Bollywood like her father. Fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in films soon.

#Shahrukh #Khans #sweetheart #Suhana #showed #talent #tremendous #painting #mother #Gauri