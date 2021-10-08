Shahrukh manager cries in court for Aryan: Shahrukh Khan manager Pooja Dadlani cries during court hearing in Aryan Khan drugs case
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested after a raid on a cruise rave party in Mumbai on October 2. On the same day he was given 1 day NCB custody. The NCB then made a number of shocking claims after a court hearing on October 4.
The NCB claimed that several such items were found on the phones of Arbaaz, Aryan and Moonmoon, which necessitated further interrogation. The NCB has accused the three of taking drugs, claiming that their WhatsApp chats point to international drug trafficking. During the court hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon till October 11, but they were remanded in judicial custody. Aryan Khan’s bail hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.
