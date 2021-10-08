Shahrukh manager cries in court for Aryan: Shahrukh Khan manager Pooja Dadlani cries during court hearing in Aryan Khan drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, who was arrested in a drugs case, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha. During the court hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought custody of all the accused till October 11, but the judge remanded them in judicial custody (Aryan Khan judicial custody). According to information received, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was constantly crying during the hearing.

According to Aaj Tak, Pooja Dadlani was present in the court during the hearing. Seeing Aryan’s condition, she was very upset and started crying. About 2 days ago, Pooja Dadlani was also seen outside the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan. But it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.



Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested after a raid on a cruise rave party in Mumbai on October 2. On the same day he was given 1 day NCB custody. The NCB then made a number of shocking claims after a court hearing on October 4.

The NCB claimed that several such items were found on the phones of Arbaaz, Aryan and Moonmoon, which necessitated further interrogation. The NCB has accused the three of taking drugs, claiming that their WhatsApp chats point to international drug trafficking. During the court hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon till October 11, but they were remanded in judicial custody. Aryan Khan’s bail hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

