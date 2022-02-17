Shahrukh to shoot for ‘Pathan’ in Spain next month

The shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’ in Spain was postponed due to Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case on October 3 last year.

The shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’ in Spain was postponed due to Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case on October 3 last year. Shahrukh will start this shoot next month. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Jan Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of RA (Research and Analysis Wing) agent Firoz Pathan in ‘Pathan’. ‘Pathan’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Nupur Sanon – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Noorani Chehra’ begins

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Noorani Chehra’ began on Valentine’s Day. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the film is jointly produced by companies like Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures and Pulp Fiction Entertainment. ‘Noorani Chehra’ focuses on advocating for practical beauty rather than physical. This will be Nupur Sanon’s first Hindi film in Bollywood. Now the name of Kriti-Nupur Sanon has also been added to the pair of actress sisters like Karisma-Kareena Kapoor, Pooja-Alia Bhatt, Kajol-Tanisha Mukherjee, Malika-Amrita Arora.

Trailer of Ajit-Huma Qureshi’s ‘Valimai’ released in three languages ​​including Hindi

Tamil film ‘Valimai’ will also be released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The trailer of the film, which is going to release on 26 February, was released in Hindi by Ajay Devgan, in Telugu by Mahesh Babu and in Kannada by Kichha Sudeep. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. ‘Valimai’ stars Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani J, Sumitra, Yogi Babu in lead roles. The film centers on an inspector who is on the hunt for a biker gang accused of theft and murder.

Ajay Devgan starts shooting for Hindi film ‘Drishyam 2’

After the success of the Hindi remake of Malayalam film ‘Drishyam’ (2015), its second part is also being made. Ajay Devgan has started shooting for this Hindi film being made under the name ‘Drishyam 2’ from February 17. Mohanlal had a lead role in the original Malayalam film. Abhishek Pathak is directing ‘Drishyam 2’ in Hindi. It is the story of a family of four members whose lives take a turn after the incident with the elder daughter. Along with Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta will also be seen in the film. The film will also be shot in Goa.