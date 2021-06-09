Shahs Head Back To Ahmedabad But Will They Stay With Vanraj-Kavya Or Anupamaa





Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Within the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the Shah household will lastly head again to Ahmedabad. Now, since Anupamaa has recovered after her surgical procedure for ovarian most cancers, the household determined to get again to their house. Then again, Kavya begins to pack her stuff and says that she wants to return and safe her job particularly when Vanraj is unemployed. She additional tries to instigate Vanraj towards the Shahs however he reiterates saying that they’re his household and he’ll all the time be along with his household, it doesn’t matter what. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri AKA Advait Makes Exit From Present, Sad Followers Say ‘Kick Out Kavya As an alternative’

As Kavya continues along with her drama, the Shahs return to Ahmedabad however enter their house sans Anupamaa. Since, Anupamaa and Vanraj are divorced now, they lead two totally different lives individually. Whereas Samar stays with Anupamaa, the opposite family members get united for the struggle with Kavya.

Even after being in Ahmedabad, the Shahs assist Anupama however Vanraj desires the assist of his household however Kavya solely desires Vanraj. In the meantime, Kavya will inform Vanraj and his household about their honeymoon plans. Baa shouts at Kavya for being shameful and talking about her honeymoon in entrance of youngsters and the aged. Nonetheless, Kavya calls Vanraj ‘shameless’ that makes him give shout again at Kavya. Kavya even will get into an argument with Kinjal over a mixer the place the previous asks the latter to present her respect as she is her mother-in-law.

It will be fascinating to observe what drama will Kavya unfolds as soon as the Shahs are again in Ahmedabad.