Shahs Of Sunset: Mike Shouhed FINALLY admits to sexting other woman after blaming hacker for texts

Shahs Of Sundown: Mike Shouhed FINALLY admits to sexting other woman after blaming hacker for texts



Mike Shouhed after claiming he had been hacked lastly confessed to sexting with one other woman on Sunday’s episode of Shahs Of Sundown.

The 42-year-old actuality star owned up to it throughout his birthday dinner in Palm Springs whereas standing alongside his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen who had shared the raunchy messages together with his buddies.

‘I like you. Thanks for being my associate, my love, my greatest pal. You imply the world to me,’ Mike stated with an arm wrapped round Paulina.

Birthday speech: Mike Shouhed after claiming he had been hacked lastly confessed to sexting with one other woman on Sunday’s episode of Shahs Of Sundown

‘I discovered rather a lot this 12 months. It has been very exhausting for me, proper? There’s been plenty of struggles. And the one factor I actually earned was that honesty is the perfect coverage, proper?,’ Mike continued as Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 33, appeared on incredulously.

‘So, I wished to take this time to apologize to all of you as a result of I wasn’t sincere. A few of you have been concerned in a scenario had to do with me and Paulina. I partook in inappropriate textual content messages with a feminine. And I attempted to lie to you guys ‘trigger I used to be making an attempt to save face,’ Mike admitted.

‘And I f***ed up. It was a second of weak point and I did one thing I should not have carried out. And I nearly misplaced crucial particular person in my life,’ he added.

‘I felt like s*** the previous couple of days ‘trigger I used to be holding it in, and it was f***ing consuming me alive!,’ Mike passionately informed his buddies.

Being sincere: The 42-year-old actuality star owned up to it throughout his birthday dinner in Palm Springs whereas standing alongside his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen who had shared the raunchy messages together with his buddies

He then turned and apologized to Paulina and stated he was glad that they had labored it out and overcome it.

‘And I promise you it will by no means occur once more,’ Mike added.

‘In order that’s my honesty okay? So, I like you guys,’ he then stated to scattered applause.

Over it: Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi appeared on incredulously as Mike unveiled his new honesty coverage after which began doing her make-up

‘So pleased with you,’ chimed in Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, 48.

She commented in a confessional: ‘Mike is proudly owning his s*** immediately, not months later like he used to do. Now if this isn’t progress, I do not know what’s. It is a big-ass step’.

Mike whereas persevering with together with his honesty coverage additionally spoke of an try from inside to undermine him, saying, ‘There is a snake on this group that is making an attempt to wreck my relationship with Paulina’.

Proud pal: ‘So pleased with you,’ chimed in Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, 48, after Mike lastly admitted to sexting with one other feminine

Snake risk: Mike whereas persevering with together with his honesty coverage additionally spoke of an try from inside to undermine him, saying, ‘There is a snake on this group that is making an attempt to wreck my relationship with Paulina’

The season 9 episode titled Large Little Persian Lies opened with Reza and GG pulling a grimy prank on jasmine-loving Destiney Rose.

GG informed Destiney that she knew that she liked Jasmine and Reza stated he had pure Jasmine oil for her.

Reza, nonetheless, held up a fart scent prank for Destiney to scent leaving GG laughing hysterically.

Soiled prank: The season 9 episode titled Large Little Persian Lies opened with Reza Farahan and GG pulling a grimy prank on jasmine-loving Destiney Rose

Cracking up: Reza held up a fart scent prank for Destiney to scent leaving GG laughing hysterically

GG and Mike later clashed over the texts that Paulina despatched everybody as she urged him to be sincere about his infidelity.

MJ informed Reza how Mike and Paulina visited her and husband Tommy final week and gave them a ‘convoluted’ story about how he was hacked.

Reza was shocked that Mike was making an attempt to flip himself into the sufferer.

Loopy story: MJ informed Reza how Mike and Paulina visited her and husband Tommy final week and gave them a ‘convoluted’ story about how he was hacked

Mike assured everybody that he and Reza have been in place, however Reza known as him ‘egocentric’ simply as Paulina arrived.

The entire group went on a polo journey collectively as a part of Mike’s birthday festivities.

Reza through the polo outing privately informed Paulina that she was making Mike a greater particular person and insisted that Mike needs to be in remedy.

Good place: Mike assured everybody that he and Reza have been in place, however Reza known as him ‘egocentric’ simply as Paulina arrived

Polo classes: The entire group went on a polo journey collectively as a part of Mike’s birthday festivities

Mike quickly discovered they have been speaking alone and made a beeline for them.

He in contrast Paulina to a ‘lovely deer’ in a confessional whereas Reza was an ‘alligator’ crawling within the grass.

‘Sneaky motherf***er,’ Mike stated underneath his breath as he walked briskly towards them.

Wild life: Mike in a confessional in contrast Paulina to a ‘lovely deer’

Be careful: Reza in accordance to Mike was an ‘alligator’ crawling within the grass

Shervin Roohparvar, 40, pulled up in his purple sports activities automobile on the finish of the polo session and GG revealed that they had a falling out over a enterprise deal gone awry.

The group then had a dinner birthday dinner for Mike ready by occasion planner Sunny the place he unveiled his new honesty coverage.

MJ’s pal London recommended all of them reveal their sexual fantasy through the birthday dinner and shared her Italian restaurant sexual fantasy, but it surely was panned by Nema Vand who stated it ‘was essentially the most unsexy fantasy I’ve ever come throughout in my complete life’.

Falling out: Shervin Roohparvar, 40, pulled up in his purple sports activities automobile on the finish of the polo session and GG revealed that they had a falling out over a enterprise deal gone awry

Catching up: Nema Vand and Shervin caught up over their conflicts with GG

Sexual fantasy: MJ’s pal London recommended all of them reveal their sexual fantasy through the birthday dinner and shared her Italian restaurant sexual fantasy

‘Mine is one phrase, and it’s extremely disturbing,’ MJ stated.

Her declaration hushed the entire desk as she stood up to share her sexual fantasy.

‘It is quite simple. Gangbang,’ she stated as Paulina shrieked, ‘Oh my god! That was my one!’

One phrase: ‘Mine is one phrase, and it’s extremely disturbing,’ MJ stated of her sexual fantasy

Similar one: ‘It is quite simple. Gangbang,’ she stated as Paulina shrieked, ‘Oh my god! That was my one!’

‘What number of guys?,’ Mike requested MJ as a follow-up.

‘Soccer crew. Like, rather a lot,’ MJ replied.

Shahs Of Sundown will return subsequent week on Bravo.