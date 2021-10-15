Shah’s open warning to Pakistan, said – there may be more surgical strikes, said Pakistan – we are peace loving country

Home Minister Amit Shah has given a direct warning to Pakistan on the recent terrorist attacks in Kashmir and said that there may be more surgical strikes. Pakistan has called Shah’s statement irresponsible and provocative.

Home Minister Amit Shah has given an open warning to Pakistan this time regarding the ongoing terrorist incidents in Kashmir. Shah has said that it is not so easy to tamper with the borders of India, the answer will be given as the question comes. After which Pakistan has said that it is a peace loving country.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of National Forensic Science University in Dharbandora, Goa, Amit Shah said that more surgical strikes can be carried out if Indian borders are encroached upon.

Shah said that now is not the time to talk, now there will be only retaliation. Criticizing the Congress government, the Home Minister said that earlier always terrorists used to come and attack, nothing happened except request from New Delhi, but when there was an attack in Kashmir and our jawans were killed, then for the first time PM Modi and India conducted surgical strike under the leadership of Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar. He further said that by doing surgical strike, we have shown the world that tampering with the borders of India is not so easy.

The Home Minister said- “There was an era when there used to be talk, now it is an era, as the question will come from the front, the same answer will be given”. Meanwhile, Pakistan has termed Amit Shah’s comments as irresponsible and provocative. Pakistan said- Pakistan is a peace loving country, we will leave no stone unturned to completely thwart any aggressive plan.

Amit Shah’s statement has come at a time when terrorists in Kashmir are again targeting minorities. There have been many such cases in the valley in which people of the Sikh community and Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists.

At the same time, there has been an increase in terrorist attacks in these days, in which many soldiers have been martyred. Shah’s statement is being seen regarding these incidents. At the same time, the Congress has hit back at Shah’s statement, saying that the government should first get back those Indian lands from the occupation of China, which China has occupied in recent days.