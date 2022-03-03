Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Roby lead Thunder by Nuggets

11 hours ago
Shy Gilgius-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Robbie added a career-high 26 and the injury-free Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 119-107 on Wednesday night.

The Thunder was a 14-point underdog, according to the Fanuel Sportsbook, but all the Denver starters, known as Nicola Jokic, held back. The plot allowed their fourth quarter to advance to double digits, a run-of-the-mill weather and then Denver’s six-game winning streak late to snap.

Already missing several key players, Oklahoma City have scratched forward Derrick Favres due to back pain before the game. The Thunder found a way to neutralize Denver behind the shooting of Gilgius-Alexander, Robbie and Vit Crazy, who teamed up for 10 3-pointers.

“We all needed to contribute to winning the game tonight. But I also think that this kind of game, when you’re under a lot of people like us, builds confidence in what we’re doing,” said Thunder coach Mark Dignolt. “It builds confidence in our identity and our style, knowing that if we lean towards it, it can be effective no matter who we are in court.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shy Gilgius-Alexander held his breath after hitting a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Denver. Thunder won 119-107.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shy Gilgius-Alexander held his breath after hitting a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Denver. Thunder won 119-107.
(AP Photo / David Jalubowski)

The Thunder entered the league’s final game from a 3-point range at 31.2%. But they hit 16 of 29 and 1:27 left Gilgius-Alexander’s step-back deep shot sent the fans away.

The Thunder cut their double-digit lead to 99-98, only to go 7-0, which was interrupted by a sting from Alexei Pokusevsky.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, “I can give a (analyst) about the crime.” “This kind of defense is embarrassing. The effort that was made tonight was embarrassing.”

Djokovic led Denver with 22 points and 16 rebounds in one night while no other starter scored in double figures. The starters were 1 in 25 from the 3-point range. Reserve Brian Forbes and Bonus Highland were key to keeping Denver in the game as the second unit played heavy minutes. Highland was 19 and Forbes 18.

“The box score speaks for itself. They were 1 in 3 to 25 as a starting group. Each man had a negative -20 in their plus-minus,” Malone said of the starting five. “Thank goodness for our bench unit. They came back to our game in the first half and back in our game in the second half. The starting unit was not here tonight.”

Malone warned his team to turn off the accelerator against the Oklahoma City team.

“Not every game is easy. It’s an uncomfortable business,” Malone said. “You always try to prepare your players so they don’t have to catch their breath and look at this opponent. Because we all know what happens when you do this.”

Tip-INS

Thunder: Pokusevsky had 11 rebounds. … G Tre Mann added 13 points and F Darius Bazley 12.

Nuggets: Sea demarcus cousins ​​wore salmon sneakers on one leg and a neon green version on the other. The Cousins ​​fell 10-1 in the games he played for the Nuggets. … J. Will Burton finished 0 for 9 from the 3-point range, trailing JR Smith’s Nuggets by more than 768 marks in history.

Progress Report

Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) are both steadily improving, with Porter playing 1-on-1 in practice recently.

“I don’t have a timeline for one of these guys, but I know they’ve both come close to a possible comeback and it’s exciting,” Malone said.

Malone warns that it may take some time for them to get back on track. This is especially true for Marr, who has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his left knee last April.

“You have to deal with the excitement of bringing Jamal back with the realization that he is not going to be the same Jamal right now,” explained Malone. “If you take someone away from something they love for a year, there’s going to be a baby step.”

Lone bench

Robbie didn’t realize how short-handed his team was – until he sat down.

“I saw how much space there is on the bench,” Robbie cracked.

The next one is coming

Thunder: Start a three-game homestead on Friday against Minnesota.

Nuggets: Friday host Houston.

