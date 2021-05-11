Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are low-key in sweats as they shop at organic supermarket in LA

They confirmed their engagement in February, a lot to the shock of their followers.

And on Monday, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers had been noticed purchasing collectively at an organic supermarket in the LA suburb of Santa Monica, California.

The couple, who acquired collectively in the course of the pandemic final 12 months, made certain to masks up as they picked up groceries.

The actress, 29, and the Inexperienced Bay Packers QB, 37, had been dressed down in sweats for his or her outing.

Woodley went with a grey hoodie and matching joggers together with black hello prime sneakers and she wore her lengthy hair in prime knot.

Rodgers went with a black hoodie and pants and added a grey knit beanie and black trainers.

In April, the couple took a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Whereas there, they answered some questions on digicam for Walt Disney World Minute.

Requested ‘what’s one factor that all the time makes you smile?’ the couple instantly pointed to one another.

‘Oh! You are so cute, child!’ Woodley exclaimed, prompting Rodgers to reply: ‘Yeah. You all the time make me smile.’

The Divergent star praised her fiancé’s prowess at making their mattress in the mornings.

‘I am actually happy with your diligence when brushing your tooth,’ he quipped. ‘You may go for minutes on finish at instances.’

The couple additionally shared that they are huge followers of Star Wars and like to sing Disney songs collectively, such as tunes from The Lion King, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

Their engagement information got here as a shock to many as neither had formally introduced they had been even an merchandise.

An insider confirmed they had been relationship simply days earlier than the soccer professional coyly thanked his ‘fiancée’ whereas accepting an award at the NFL Honors, however he by no means talked about her by title.

Later, Woodley confirmed she certainly was the fiancée in query throughout an interview on The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon.

‘Sure, we are engaged however for us it isn’t new information, you understand…we have been engaged for some time,’ she shared.

Rodgers had been in a virtually three 12 months relationship with race automotive vet Danica Patrick who was reported to have launched him to Woodley. By July Patrick’s rep had confirmed to Us Weekly she and Rodgers had been ‘now not collectively.’

Previous to Patrick, he had dated actress Olivia Munn for 3 years.

Woodley beforehand loved a two-year romance with Australian-Fijian rugby union participant Ben Volavola.