Shaili Singh Dance Video: Watch Silver Medalist Long Jumper Shaili Singh Dance on Punjabi Song at Sai Center in Bangalore …

Highlights Shaili Singh lost the gold by just one centimeter

Shelley Singh is a disciple of Anju Bobby George.

Anju wants to see Shelley break the record

New Delhi

India’s rookie long jumper Shaili Singh recently won a silver medal at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. Shelley had dropped the gold medal by just one centimeter. The 17-year-old Indian did the best with a jump of 6.59 meters.

Shelley is back home now. They celebrated their victory with dance. A video of Shaili Singh dancing is currently going viral on social media in which she is dancing to a Punjabi song with her friends. This video is from Sai Center in Bangalore.

Sai shared a video of Shelley’s dance celebration on her official Twitter handle. In the video, Shelley can be seen dancing with other players. This video is getting a lot of likes on social media. One fan wrote, ‘Wow great energy !!! Good luck with Shelley’s upcoming events.

Shelley Anju is training at Bobby George’s Academy

Born in Jhansi, the player’s mother works as a tailor. Shelley is currently training at Anju Bobby George Academy, Bangalore. Where Anju’s husband Bobby George is her coach. She had won the women’s long jump at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 6.48 meters. He is currently ranked second in the world under-18, while the national record under-20 is to his name.

India won 3 medals

This is India’s best performance in the Games in terms of number of medals, where it won two silver and one bronze. Earlier, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and sprinter Hima Das (2018) won gold medals in the 400m race. Earlier this season, the mixed 4x400m relay team had won a bronze medal while walker Amit Khatri had won a silver medal in the 10,000m relay.

