Shaili Singh wins medal: Shaili Singh loses gold by one centimeter at World Under-20 Championships

Talented long jumper Shaili Singh made history with a centimeter gold medal at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships here on Sunday but won a silver medal. The 17-year-old Indian did his best by jumping 6.59 meters.Defending Sweden’s European junior champion Maja Askag won the gold medal with a time of 6.60 meters. Shelley, a disciple of renowned long jumper Anju Bobby George, topped the third round on the final day of the competition, but the 18-year-old from Sweden completed the fourth round by a centimeter, which was decisive.

Ukraine’s Maria Horilova won the bronze medal in the 6.50m. Shelley couldn’t control her emotions after the event and she said with tears in her eyes, “I could have won gold by jumping over 5.5m.” My mother told me about the national anthem being sung in the stadium after the gold medal (but I couldn’t do it). ‘

She said, ‘I am 17 years old, I want to win a gold medal in the next Under 20 World Championships (Cali, Colombia). The Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games are coming up next year and I want to do well in those competitions. Her coach, Bobby George, said she made a minor technical mistake while jumping down, otherwise she could have won the gold.

“She was crying after this incident, she knew she could win gold,” he said. There was some technical difficulty coming down from the jump, otherwise it could have covered a distance of 6.65 to 6.70 meters.

“This is the first time he has not won gold in the tournament. She doesn’t like silver medals and after Neeraj Chopra she could become the next big player in athletics in the country.

This is India’s best performance in the Games in terms of number of medals, where it won two silver and one bronze. Earlier, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and sprinter Hima Das (2018) won gold medals in the 400m race. Earlier this season, the mixed 4x400m relay team won a bronze medal on Wednesday, while the pedestrian Amit Khatri won a silver medal in the 10,000m event.

Shelley jumped 6.34m in her first attempt on Sunday. He repeated the same performance in the second attempt but his third attempt was the best. His next two attempts were illegal. Shelley is considered to be one of the rising stars in Indian athletics. He topped the qualifying round on Friday with a best jump of 6.40 meters.

Born in Jhansi, the player’s mother works as a tailor. Shelley is currently training at Anju Bobby George Academy, Bangalore. Where Anju’s husband Bobby George is her coach. She won the women’s long jump 6.48m at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships in June, the previous individual best. He is currently ranked second in the Under-18 world rankings, while he holds the national record for the Under-20s.

In other competitions on Sunday, Donald Makimraj missed out on a bronze medal by three centimeters in a triple jump. He posted the personal best in 15.82m but finished fourth. Sweden’s Gabriel Walmark (16.43m) won gold, Jamaica’s Jaden Hibert (16.05m) won silver and France’s Simon Gore (15.85m) won bronze.

