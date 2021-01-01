Sports

Shaili Singh wins world longest silver medal in 20 under athletics championships

Nairobi
India’s Shelley Singh performed a miracle at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. In the long jump, he won a silver medal for his hard work. Shelley was very close to winning gold, but this girl from Jhansi won the first place by just one centimeter.

Shelley trains at Anju Bobby George’s Academy, an experienced Indian sprinter in Bangalore. He won the silver medal with a new national record of 6.59. Sweden’s 18-year-old Maja, on the other hand, finished the stage with 6.60 meters. Shelley is the third Indian to win a medal at the ongoing championships in Nairobi.

Shaili Singh was ahead of the one-time gold medalist. The junior European champion scored 6.60 in his fourth attempt.

