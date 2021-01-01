Shakib Mahmood in England Test squad: Shakib Mahmood to challenge India in England Test squad

England have been on the backfoot in the first two Tests of the series against India. England have named fast bowler Shakib Mahmood in their squad for the third match of the series at Headingley from August 25. Hopefully he gets a chance to make his debut in Leeds. Mahmood has made impressive performances in ODIs, after which he was selected in the 15-man Test squad.Mehmood, 24, considers Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan as his role model. Its purpose is clear. Bowling as fast as possible in Leeds. The right-arm fast bowler toured India and Sri Lanka as a reserve player along with the England team. He was later part of the team against the West Indies and Pakistan.

“I’m actually trying to bowl a little bit faster,” he told the Daily Mail. At this point, I want to increase my speed a bit. I score 87-88 mph but 90 is the magic number so if my stock ball is 90 mph and my speed ball goes to 93 or 94 mph it would make a big difference.

He further said, ‘Getting a test cap is a bigger thing than anything else. If you ask me if I want to play only one format for England, it would be Test cricket. This is the real test of five days. It will be like a dream come true.