Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki: Sezan Khan Kamya Punjabi Rubina Dilak Show
The TV show that has ruled everyone’s heart since 2016, Cezanne Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Rubina Dilip starrer ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’ (Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki) will be closing soon. The last episode of the show was shot on Friday 17th September in Naigaon. As far as the show is concerned, there will be no more shooting. According to media sources, ‘No one knows what will happen next, the second part of the show could be made. Because it has become a brand, not just a show. The show stars Cezanne Khan, Kamya Punjabi and Rubina Dilik in the lead roles.
According to our colleague ‘Itimes’, all the cast of the show got very emotional while shooting the last part of the show. According to the cast of the show, they knew the show was going to close soon, but the day it actually closed, I felt a strange pain. Itimes TV also has firm information that the last episode of the show will be shown in the first week of October. Instead of this show, Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be on air. Also some old shows will be shown again. Salman is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif in Austria and is expected to return to Mumbai later this month.
No official announcement has been made yet about the end of the show. The show’s producer Rajni Sharma has apparently asked everyone to remain calm, so the actors or actresses associated with the show have not shared any information on their Twitter or Instagram about the show’s closure.
