Shakti Mohan Struggle and Success Story: Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan recalls a time when relatives used to scold her and her parents for taking dance as a career.

Shakti Mohan has loved dancing since childhood, but never thought that one day she would make a career and take a new flight. The way Shakti Mohan has moved forward and made an impression on himself in the face of difficult situations and people’s ridicule is admirable. Currently, he is in the discussion about the sixth season of ‘Dance Plus’, which has just started on Disney Plus Hotstar.

While Remo D’Souza is the super judge of ‘Dance Plus 6’, Shakti Mohan, Salman Yusuf Khan and Puneet Pathak are in the role of captain. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times Online, Shakti Mohan spoke about her career struggles, her choice of dance as a career from the people and her tone on ‘Dance Plus 6’.



‘We were in a bad situation, but parents supported us’

After choosing dance as a career, his relatives started taunting his parents and told them how to talk nonsense. She said, ‘My family and my sisters supported my decision. Those people are far ahead. Our financial situation was not good. We were in a very bad situation. But still my family members told me to do the same thing, which makes me happy. Do nothing for us or for money. ‘



‘Relatives talk – where do they go for the show, you know’

Shakti Mohan further said, ‘But the relatives and the people around us were not so supportive. He wondered why these people were dancing and singing. This is not good for our family. Our parents used to hear such jokes a lot. But we never want to be told that this is happening. Later, when the reality show won, parents said people said they danced and sang. Where do you go for shows?



‘Your happiness is the most important thing’

Shakti Mohan said that a person should do the work in which he finds happiness because ‘his own happiness is the most important thing.’ She said, ‘There are many parents who tell their child that we don’t want to dance. Better a poor horse than no horse at all. I tell them it’s great. Maybe he will make more money or he will definitely make a name for himself in the society. But will they be happy? You can’t make anyone happy.

If you believe in power, do not underestimate your happiness. Your own happiness is more important than showing off to the community. If you find that joy in dancing, put all your hard work and dedication into it.



Wanted to be an IAS, became a dancer like this

Shakti Mohan appeared as a contestant from the second season of ‘Dance India Dance’ and today is one of the top dancers and choreographers in Bollywood. He has his own dance studio called ‘Nrityashakti’. Shakti said that he loved dancing since childhood and the same hobby brought him away from IAS preparation to the world of dance. She said, ‘There used to be a quarrel between my mind and mind when it came to dance. The heart would ask for dance and the mind would say that dance has no future. Get a job in which you can support your parents.

But Shakti Mohan considers herself lucky that her family gave her full support in her decision to dance. Despite his poor financial situation, the family did not put any pressure on him.



‘People say it won’t be possible to walk, Dad will say one day it will fly’

Shakti Mohan further spoke about the incident when he lost his legs and waist in an accident at the age of 4. Then she lay in bed for several months and the doctor told her she would never be able to walk again. But even then, people did not shy away from taunting Shakti’s parents and calling the girls ‘burdens’. Shakti said, ‘When people say it can’t be run now, my father used to say it won’t run one day.’



‘A lot is said, there are 4 girls and there is a burden hat

Today Shakti not only stands on her own feet but she is an amazing dancer and she credits this to her mother, who worked hard to get her back on her feet. Shakti Mohan said, ‘I was 4 years old when I had an accident. My legs and my entire waist were completely broken. The plaster was all over. For 6-7 months I was in bed and could not even get up. At the time, doctors said it would never work again. At the time, my mother did not give up. They used to be told that there are 4 girls, they are burdens. My condition was like this from above, so people thought I was disabled at that time. So my mother used to think that I had to do it now. My mother raised me wholeheartedly.

