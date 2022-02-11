Entertainment

Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released | The film will be made on the desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ – a bang announcement with the teaser, entry of Bollywood superstar

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released | The film will be made on the desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ – a bang announcement with the teaser, entry of Bollywood superstar
Written by admin
Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released | The film will be made on the desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ – a bang announcement with the teaser, entry of Bollywood superstar

Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released | The film will be made on the desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ – a bang announcement with the teaser, entry of Bollywood superstar

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

The most popular superhero of the 90s ‘Shaktimaan’ is back once again, but this time not on the small screen, but as a film trilogy. This superhero film has been announced with a grand teaser. It is also told that a Bollywood superstar will play the lead role in it. The film’s adaptation rights have been acquired by Sony Pictures International Productions.

In the teaser of the film, it is shown that a large meteorite is moving towards the earth. At the same time, Shaktimaan reaches again to save the earth. In this, some glimpses of Shaktimaan are seen, in which glasses and camera are seen along with his dress.

shaktimaan-to-come-on-big-screen-superhero-trilogy

Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera' - Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan PandeyAnnouncement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

Sony tweeted the teaser of its ‘Shaktimaan’ and wrote, ‘After the success of many superheroes in India and all over the world, now is the time for our desi superhero.’

On the other hand, actor Mukesh Khanna, who plays Shaktimaan on Doordarshan, has also shared the teaser of ‘Shaktimaan’. Sharing this, he wrote, “I am late to tell you because this news has gone viral that we are making ‘Shaktimaan’ film. Still it is my duty to tell you what I promised. That’s done. The film ‘Shaktimaan’ has been announced.”

The film will be made in three parts

The film will be made in three parts

READ Also  valentine day Bollywood movies released in feb 2022 gahraiyaan gangubai kathiyawadi badhai do read full list.

Mukesh Khanna had made a big announcement a few months ago that he is going to give ‘Shaktimaan’ the form of a film franchise. This film will be made in three parts, in which the journey of Shaktimaan from beginning to end will be shown.

desi superhero

desi superhero

Mukesh Khanna says that ‘Shaktimaan’ as a superhero in the country is bigger than ‘Krrish’ and ‘Ra-One’. Even though crores of rupees have been spent in making these films but they have not become as popular as Shaktimaan.

Bollywood superstar entry

Bollywood superstar entry

The shooting of this project has already started but due to Corona, there was a halt. A big superstar has been locked in to play the character of Shaktimaan in this franchise. At present, the names of actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are being mentioned at the top.

Shaktiman

Shaktiman

Mukesh Khanna said, this franchise is Indian but its level will be absolutely international.

Let us tell you, Shaktimaan was a television superhero show, which aired from 1997 to 2005. The producer and main cast of this show was Mukesh Khanna.

  • shaktiman1 1585312319

    ‘Superhero Shaktimaan franchise will be bigger than Krish and Ra.One, talks are going on with top heroes’

  • 6 1585629627 1585642481

    Ramayana – 13 superhit shows return in lockdown with Shaktimaan, complete list with time

  • shaktimaan 1585627489

    From Shaktimaan, Chanakya to Mr. Mrs. – Amidst the lockdown, these 11 shows return on Doordarshan – DETAILS

  • shaktiman1 1585312319

    Superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ will return on Doordarshan after Ramayana, Mahabharata – Public Demand

  • cvr55 1637746246

    Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘freedom and begging’, said this!

  • mk4 1632376284

    Why Mukesh Khanna’s VIDEO on cow slaughter is going viral – Cow is eaten openly

  • cvr2 1627270755

    ‘Shilpa Shetty should know everything’, Mukesh Khanna lashed out at Raj Kundra pornography case!

  • khanna1 1621423773

    Mukesh Khanna was furious over the rumor of death – don’t you have parents, brothers and sisters in your house VIDEO

  • mukesh khanna death hoax 1620755238

    Rumors of Mukesh Khanna’s death are false, Shaktimaan actor’s brother died of Corona

  • mukeshkhanna2 1609314507

    Mukesh Khanna furious at Shahrukh and Ajay Devgan for promoting smoking, ‘low choice of high people’

  • mukesh khanna 1604116980 1608627413

    If I do not speak on the issue of farmers, people think that I am a man of BJP- Mukesh Khanna

  • helkd 1607398453

    Mukesh Khanna furious over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adi Purush’ Ravana statement – threat to Hinduism, be careful

english summary

Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of the iconic Indian superhero.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 15:49 [IST]


#Shaktimaan #set #big #screen #Superhero #trilogy #Bollywood #superstar #grand #teaser #released #film #desi #superhero #Shaktimaan #bang #announcement #teaser #entry #Bollywood #superstar

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Tiger Shroff fulfilled his childhood dream, buying a luxurious house for his family

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment