Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released | The film will be made on the desi superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ – a bang announcement with the teaser, entry of Bollywood superstar

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The most popular superhero of the 90s ‘Shaktimaan’ is back once again, but this time not on the small screen, but as a film trilogy. This superhero film has been announced with a grand teaser. It is also told that a Bollywood superstar will play the lead role in it. The film’s adaptation rights have been acquired by Sony Pictures International Productions.

In the teaser of the film, it is shown that a large meteorite is moving towards the earth. At the same time, Shaktimaan reaches again to save the earth. In this, some glimpses of Shaktimaan are seen, in which glasses and camera are seen along with his dress.

Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

Sony tweeted the teaser of its ‘Shaktimaan’ and wrote, ‘After the success of many superheroes in India and all over the world, now is the time for our desi superhero.’

On the other hand, actor Mukesh Khanna, who plays Shaktimaan on Doordarshan, has also shared the teaser of ‘Shaktimaan’. Sharing this, he wrote, “I am late to tell you because this news has gone viral that we are making ‘Shaktimaan’ film. Still it is my duty to tell you what I promised. That’s done. The film ‘Shaktimaan’ has been announced.”

The film will be made in three parts READ Also valentine day Bollywood movies released in feb 2022 gahraiyaan gangubai kathiyawadi badhai do read full list. Mukesh Khanna had made a big announcement a few months ago that he is going to give ‘Shaktimaan’ the form of a film franchise. This film will be made in three parts, in which the journey of Shaktimaan from beginning to end will be shown. desi superhero Mukesh Khanna says that ‘Shaktimaan’ as a superhero in the country is bigger than ‘Krrish’ and ‘Ra-One’. Even though crores of rupees have been spent in making these films but they have not become as popular as Shaktimaan. Bollywood superstar entry The shooting of this project has already started but due to Corona, there was a halt. A big superstar has been locked in to play the character of Shaktimaan in this franchise. At present, the names of actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are being mentioned at the top. Shaktiman Mukesh Khanna said, this franchise is Indian but its level will be absolutely international. Let us tell you, Shaktimaan was a television superhero show, which aired from 1997 to 2005. The producer and main cast of this show was Mukesh Khanna.

After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero!



pic.twitter.com/Cu8bg81FYx — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin)



February 10, 2022

‘Superhero Shaktimaan franchise will be bigger than Krish and Ra.One, talks are going on with top heroes’

Ramayana – 13 superhit shows return in lockdown with Shaktimaan, complete list with time

From Shaktimaan, Chanakya to Mr. Mrs. – Amidst the lockdown, these 11 shows return on Doordarshan – DETAILS

Superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ will return on Doordarshan after Ramayana, Mahabharata – Public Demand

Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘freedom and begging’, said this!

Why Mukesh Khanna’s VIDEO on cow slaughter is going viral – Cow is eaten openly

‘Shilpa Shetty should know everything’, Mukesh Khanna lashed out at Raj Kundra pornography case!

Mukesh Khanna was furious over the rumor of death – don’t you have parents, brothers and sisters in your house VIDEO

Rumors of Mukesh Khanna’s death are false, Shaktimaan actor’s brother died of Corona

Mukesh Khanna furious at Shahrukh and Ajay Devgan for promoting smoking, ‘low choice of high people’

If I do not speak on the issue of farmers, people think that I am a man of BJP- Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna furious over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Adi Purush’ Ravana statement – threat to Hinduism, be careful

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Dharmendra's sister did not want this film of Abhay Deol to be released, prayed to God to get banned Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Shaktimaan set to come on big screen as Superhero trilogy with a Bollywood superstar, grand teaser released. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of the iconic Indian superhero.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 15:49 [IST]