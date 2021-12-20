Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan announcement starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday | Release date of Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ announced, will premiere on Amazon Prime
oi-Neeti Sudha
The release date of Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been announced. The film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Juska Films, the film is a relationship drama deeply entrenched in the complex modern relationships, adulting and taking control of one’s way of life.
Gheeriyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in lead roles. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in central roles. The film will have its world premiere on January 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in over 240 countries and territories around the world.
Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, said, “Over the years, at Amazon Prime Video, we have been committed to telling stories that connect with our customers. Our upcoming offering Dehheyan is a title that not only affects our customers deeply will leave a mark, but will also meet the demand of cine-goers who appreciate fine storytelling. This is a truly special story, which Shakun Batra has skillfully woven. He has once again demonstrated his ability to portray complex human emotions. This film further cements our partnership with Dharma Productions and we are thrilled to present this heartwarming story to our customers across the globe.”
Film on complexities of emotions
Karan Johar says- “Depthiyaan is a profound, real and honest observation of modern relationships. Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. His hard work and the honest and powerful performance of the cast combined make the film a truly one-of-a-kind film.” Created a compelling story. We are thrilled to premiere Gheehiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration with him after Shershaah and we look forward to connecting with audiences in India and across the globe, Because its main theme is love and friendship versus one’s ambitions, goals and struggles, whose appeal is universal.”
it’s not just a movie
Director Shakun Batra, who returned to the director’s chair after his superhit film Kapoor & Sons, said, “Depths is not just a film for me. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror of modern adult relationships. It shows how we move through the maze of emotions and feelings and how our every move, every decision affects the lives of those around us. With our amazing team, Dharma Productions, an exceptionally talented cast and crew and It gives me immense pleasure to now travel this journey with Amazon Prime Video. I am sure that the audience will connect with this film very closely. I am looking forward to receiving the response from audiences across the globe.”
Depths is a special experience
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “Depth is a special experience for us at Dharma Productions. It is a beautifully narrated special story. After Kapoor & Sons, Shakun once again explores complex human emotions and relationships. After the phenomenal success of Shershaah, we are excited to once again partner with Amazon Prime Video and present the film to audiences across 240 countries and territories, not just across India “
a special project
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, says, “Gheehreyan is a special project in many ways. It features top class talent like Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi together. We have collaborated with Dharma Productions for this film. Have thoroughly enjoyed partnering with and now look forward to taking it to a global audience on the strength of Amazon Prime Video.”
