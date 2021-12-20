Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan announcement starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday | Release date of Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ announced, will premiere on Amazon Prime

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The release date of Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been announced. The film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Juska Films, the film is a relationship drama deeply entrenched in the complex modern relationships, adulting and taking control of one’s way of life.

Gheeriyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in lead roles. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in central roles. The film will have its world premiere on January 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, said, “Over the years, at Amazon Prime Video, we have been committed to telling stories that connect with our customers. Our upcoming offering Dehheyan is a title that not only affects our customers deeply will leave a mark, but will also meet the demand of cine-goers who appreciate fine storytelling. This is a truly special story, which Shakun Batra has skillfully woven. He has once again demonstrated his ability to portray complex human emotions. This film further cements our partnership with Dharma Productions and we are thrilled to present this heartwarming story to our customers across the globe.”