Shameful Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman madness next level spark controversy accuses Virat Kohli making Mohammed Shami scapegoat Indian Team Modis team Watch Video

In the match against Pakistan, Kohli gave Shami to bowl the 18th over. Then Pakistan needed 17 runs in 18 balls. Rizwan hit a six off the first ball and fours in the next two balls. After this, the strike was given to Babar by taking one run. Babar won the match by taking 2 runs off the 5th ball.

In the match against Pakistan, Kohli gave Shami to bowl the 18th over. Then Pakistan needed 17 runs in 18 balls. Rizwan hit a six off the first ball and fours in the next two balls. After this, the strike was given to Babar by taking one run. Babar won the match by taking 2 runs off the 5th ball.

Pakistani journalist Mubasher Lucman has accused Virat Kohli of making Mohammed Shami a ‘scapegoat’. Not only this, he called the Indian cricket team ‘Modi’s team’. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup on 24 October 2021.

This is the first victory for Pakistan against India in the World Cup after 29 years. Mubasher Lucman made this comment on his YouTube channel. In the 9 minute 24 second video, Lukman claimed, “I was listening to the commentators. They were saying that Virat Kohli has given the ball to Shami to bowl the crucial over.

Lukman said, ‘I started thinking why the Indian captain did this. I mean he had many other bowling options. I was watching the match with my wife. After a while I realized that all this has been done to target (scapegoat) a Muslim player.

He further said, ‘I told my wife that Shami seems to me to be a Muslim by name. Kohli wanted him to bowl the last over, so that Shami remains the target of the Indian media and the public there. This will also ensure that other top players are not questioned.

In his YouTube video, Mubasher Luqman also claimed that Pakistan’s victory is important for Indian Muslims. “Victory is significant in the context of persecution, killings and atrocities on Indian Muslims. For them, the Pakistani flag is a ray of hope and freedom. Indian Muslims, who did not go to Pakistan during Partition, will today feel the price of victory for this Muslim-majority nation.

In the match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli handed the ball to Mohammed Shami to bowl the 18th over. At that time Pakistan needed 17 runs in 18 balls to win. Rizwan hit a six off his first ball and fours in the next two balls. After this, the strike was given to Babar by taking one run. Babar put victory in his team’s bag by taking 2 runs off the 5th ball.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had claimed that the victory of the Pakistani team in the cricket match against India is the victory of the entire Muslim world. He had said, ‘The Pakistani team had the emotional support of all the Muslims of the world including the Muslims of India. This is the victory of the Muslim world. Pakistan zindabad. Islam Zindabad.

Shami, Sehwag and Owaisi, trolled on social media, gave a befitting reply

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was trolled on social media after the loss to Pakistan. Apart from him, users also targeted Virat Kohli and other players. Former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed surprise on this matter. He said that the personal comments on Shami after India’s defeat are shocking. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while defending Shami.

Owaisi said, ‘Mohammed Shami is being targeted on social media after yesterday’s match. This shows hatred and hatred against Muslims. In cricket you either win or you lose. There are 11 players in the team, but only Muslim players are being targeted. Will the BJP government condemn it?

Sehwag tweeted, ‘The online attack on Mohammed Shami is shocking. We stand with them. He is a champion. Any player who wears an India jersey has more patriotism inside than the online crowd. We are with you Shami. Show the fire in the next match.