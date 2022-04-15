‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar





DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another celebrity has made a stop in the Capital Region on Thursday. Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl Gallagher in the show “Shameless,” was spotted at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher in Delmar.

McCarroll’s reposted a picture on Facebook that was posted by the Delmar Marketplace. According to McCarroll’s Facebook page, Cutkosky said he had a great sandwich while visiting.