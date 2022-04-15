World

‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar
Written by admin
‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar

‘Shameless’ actor makes stop in Delmar

shameless actor delmar

Posted:

Updated:

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another celebrity has made a stop in the Capital Region on Thursday. Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl Gallagher in the show “Shameless,” was spotted at McCarroll’s The Village Butcher in Delmar.

McCarroll’s reposted a picture on Facebook that was posted by the Delmar Marketplace. According to McCarroll’s Facebook page, Cutkosky said he had a great sandwich while visiting.

#Shameless #actor #stop #Delmar

READ Also  What to know about child tax credits

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment