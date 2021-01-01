Shami and Bumrah batting memes: India v England England Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami fight 9th wicket partnership record break

This is the specialty of Test matches. No one can say when the game will turn. The first day was entirely in India’s name, but for the next three days the team was completely out of the game. England was a strong contender for victory after the fourth day’s stumps, but now the British are in danger of losing on the fifth day. The challenge for the hosts is to save the match. All this was made possible by two Indian bowlers who excelled in batting.On the fifth and final day of the game, India extended their second innings to 181/6. Wickets Two wickets fell early in the form of Shabha Pant and Ishant Sharma. Now England’s morale was in the seventh heaven. But from here Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami showed great play. Shooting took place in every corner of the field. Cover drives, straight drives and pull pulls like expert batsmen.

The 39-year-old broke the record



The pair put on an unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket. This is a new record for India. Earlier, Kapil Dev and Madan Lal were the top scorers for the ninth wicket at the historic Lord’s ground. In 1982, the two had a 66-run partnership. In 1952, G Ramchand and S Shinde added 54 runs.





Viru said – have fun …





Mauj Karadi. Shami- Bumrah, take the bow. https://t.co/ViiTrBHvvj & mdash; Virender Sehwag (irevirendersehwag) 1629116115000