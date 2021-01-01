Shamita confesses feelings for Rakesh Bapat: Bigg Boss ott Shamita Shetty confesses feelings for Rakesh Bapat but this story about him is bothering her

If the audience likes the chemistry of any connection in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it is Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The duo is well-liked. Looking at Rakesh Bapak, it seems that he has fallen in love with Shamita Shetty. The closeness between the two seems to be growing.

The way Rakesh Bapat takes care of and pampers Shamita has won the hearts of not only the fans but also Shamita. That is why now Shamita has expressed her feelings about Rakesh Bapat. Shamita loves Rakesh, but there is one thing that keeps her from making promises and she is very upset about it. Shamita Shetty was recently seen talking to Neha Bhasin about this. Woot shared a video of their conversation on Instagram.



In this video, when Neha Bhasin asks Shamita Shetty if she and Rakesh like each other, the actress says, ‘We really like each other. She’s so cute, but she sometimes confuses me. It’s a little annoying for me because I’m not confused at all. When I decide something in my mind, I stick to it.



Shamita Shetty is afraid to approach Rakesh Bapat for this reason. It remains to be seen whether Shamita Shetty’s desire to take her relationship with Rakesh Bapat to the next level will be limited to sports. By the way, Rakesh wants to continue his relationship with Shamita. Recently, in an episode, when Rakesh Bapat asked Shamita if anything could ever happen between them? Replying to this, Shamita said that she will go out of the show and see about it.

