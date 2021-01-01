Shamita cursed Rakesh for urinating
Rakesh laughed when he heard this and said that it is natural and he cannot control it. On this Shamita says, ‘Rakesh, you have come here only for Susu, food and sleep? Control your Susu. Put on diapers. Hearing this, Rakesh starts asking for diapers from Bigg Boss.
People are having fun, Shamita said ‘bossy’
Fans are making amazing comments after watching this video and making fun of Shamita. Some are calling Shamita ‘Bosi’ and some ‘Jnani’. At the same time, everyone is calling Rakesh Bapat as cute. We will tell you that recently a task was given to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, which Shamita and Rakesh were going to do. During this work, Pratik Sahajpal and Zeeshan Khan had an argument. Shamita and Rakesh tried their best to stop the fight, but the situation worsened. All the family members went against Rakesh and Shamita and told them a lot.
