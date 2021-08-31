Shamita gets angry with Rakesh because of Divya’s lip balm: BBOTT

If there is one thing that is most talked about in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, it is Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh is sometimes seen kissing Shamita and sometimes flirting with her. Recently, he was seen giving a foot massage to Shamita. Seeing the kind of chemistry and intimacy between Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty in the house of Bigg Boss, other members of the family have also started teasing them. But recently something happened that Shamita Shetty got angry and started Rakesh Bapat’s class. Poor Rakesh Bapat apologized for persuading him and kept kissing him.

What the whole case is, let me tell you. All members of the actual family were sitting in the living area. Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were also there. Then lip balm fell from Rakesh Bapat’s pocket, which was picked up by Sahajpal. Pratik thought it would be Shamita’s, so he started teasing Rakesh and Shamita, saying that Shamita’s lip balm has fallen out of Rakesh’s pocket. After this, all the members of the family started teasing Rakesh. Then Rakesh Bapat tells him that the lip balm does not belong to Shamita but to Divya Agarwal.



Shamita gets angry when she sees Divya’s lip balm



Divya also tells all family members that she has extra lip balm. Rakesh needed it, he asked, so he gave Rakesh a lip balm. Seeing this, Shamita Shetty got angry and teased that she offered her family letter for Rakesh. After this, all the members of the house start teasing Rakesh Bapat and Shamita. Then Shamita Shetty tells everyone that she is not his girlfriend so stop harassing her like this. But Divya Agarwal tells Shamita Shetty that it would be nice if she became Rakesh’s girlfriend.

He reacted to the question of Rakesh’s friendship

After hearing Divya, Rakesh asks Shamita if anything else can happen between them? Replying to him, Shamita Shetty says that she will think about it when she leaves the house. After this, when Divya Agarwal left the area, Shamita Shetty got angry with Rakesh Bapat. She asks him why he took lip balm from Divya? Shamita says that if she doesn’t like a person, then her special friend or close friend should not like that person or make friends. Rakesh laughs and apologizes to Shamita.

‘Is Shamita Shetty lacking makeup?’

Shamita disagrees and tells Rakesh Bapat that she becomes too independent for the one she loves. He said he doesn’t envy Divya but he doesn’t like her. Rakesh Bapat tries his best to convince Shamita, but she does not agree. When Rakesh says that his lips were dry and there were only lights then, he asks him for balm, to which Shamita says, ‘Is Shamita Shetty’s makeup lacking?’

Rakesh Bapat kept on kissing again and again to celebrate

Rakesh keeps kissing Shamita repeatedly to convince her. At first Shamita does not agree, but then forgets all complaints. Even before this, when Zeeshan Khan was kicked out of the house by Bigg Boss, Divya was crying a lot. Even when Rakesh Bapat went to explain to Divya and hugged her, Shamita Shetty was angry. Even then, Rakesh Bapat had to do a lot to convince Shamita Shetty.

