Shamita Shetty abusing and fighting Nishant Bhatt: Bigg Boss ott Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhatt ugly verbal spitting Watch each other’s videos

In one episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, when Shamita Shetty told Divya Agarwal that she stays away from Nishant Bhatt because in another show, Nishant had done something to her that was ‘like crossing the line’. It was speculated that there was something wrong between Shamita and Nishant and there could be a dirty quarrel or conflict between the two in the future.

Recently I got to see this too. During the grinding mill task given by Bigg Boss, Shamita and Nishant Bhatt had a strong glimpse. The two abused each other a lot and threw mud. It came so much that Shamita had an emotional breakdown and she started screaming loudly.





Seeing this, the people of Shamita’s group rushed to her aid. Nishant, on the other hand, kept telling everyone that he had not insulted anyone in the house of Bigg Boss till date, so why did Shamita insult him? He said he would not tolerate such behavior and abuse under any circumstances. The producers have released a video of the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, in which Shamita and Nishant leave no stone unturned in insulting each other.

In the fight between Shamita and Nishant, Moose Jattana intervenes and takes Nishant’s side and advises Shamita to stay within limits. But Shamita also argues with them and pushes each other. Shamita loses her composure and warns Moses not to try to touch her any more.

This week was a little ‘over the top’ in terms of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fights. It will be interesting to see if Karan Johar, the host in ‘Sunday Ka War’, takes some classes and shows someone the way out. We’ll tell you that Big Boss has nominated all members of the family to get out of the house.

