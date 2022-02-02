shamita shetty and raquesh bapat gets cozy and kiss each other on camera on shamita shetty birthday

Shamita Shetty did a tremendous kiss to Rakesh Bapat on his birthday and then was seen cleaning the lipstick stains with her own hands.

Actress Shamita Shetty is now enjoying family time after a stellar performance in Bigg Boss. Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday in a very special way with boyfriend Rakesh Bapat after coming out of the house. Many videos and pictures of Shamita and Rakesh have surfaced on social media from this celebration, which are becoming very viral.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced where Shamita Shetty is seen kissing Rakesh Bapat and after that she also cleans the lipstick stain with her hands. In the video that surfaced, you can see that Rakesh Bapat kisses Shamita’s cheek during the first PDA in front of the paparazzi.

After this, the paparazzi also requests Shamita Shetty to kiss Rakesh. At first, Shamita starts blushing, but later when the paparazzi asks Shamita to give Rakesh a birthday gift, she kisses Rakesh in front of everyone.

Let us tell you that Shamita Shetty is celebrating her 42nd birthday on February 2. After coming out of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Shamita celebrated her special occasion with her boyfriend Rakesh Bapat. On this occasion, both were seen showering love on each other fiercely.

Shamita Shetty played a great game from the beginning of Bigg Boss and she also traveled till the grand finale. However, after reaching the grand finale, Shamita Shetty could not manage to make it to the top-3. Even after this, his fans on social media are telling him the winner for themselves.

During the game, Shamita Shetty listened to taunts many times and the girl also appeared for her rights. Let us tell you that for Shamita Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty has made some special plans on her birthday. Shamita said- This birthday is also special because this time Rakesh is with her.

Let us inform that the love of Shamita and Rakesh Bapat, which started with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ OTT, has now come to the fore. The pair of Rakesh and Shamita is very much liked by everyone and everyone is eagerly waiting for the marriage of this couple.