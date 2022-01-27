Shamita Shetty climbed on Karan Kundra’s back, Tejashwi got furious; View VIDEO

The last week of Bigg Boss 15 will see a fight between Tejasavi and Shamita. In which Tejashwi will call Shamita aunty.

In every season of Bigg Boss, some love angle comes out. This time too, Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundra’s love has blossomed in the show. Viewers are very fond of the relationship between the two. The love and quarrel between the two are seen every day. Along with this, there are fights between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi regarding Karan Kundra in the show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is near and new tests are being given to the contestants. In today’s episode, Tejashwi and Shamita will fight over Karan Kundrra between a new and the last task of the show. In which Tejashwi will call Shamita as Auntie. Shamita will get furious and there will be a lot of argument between the two. In this fight, Shamita will also shout at Karan and will scold him for not taking any stand.

Colors has shared the promo of this episode on its Instagram page. In which it is seen that a massage task is going on in the show. In which Shamita is giving massage sitting on Karan’s back. Meanwhile, Tejashwi will get furious and drag Shamita’s feet and bring her down. Only then will Prateek be seen handling Shamita. After this, Tejashwi will tell Shamita that this is Karan Kundra, not Bapat.

Tejashwi said this on giving massage to Prateek: After this, in the task, Shamita will sit on his back to give massage to Prateek. To which Tejashwi tells them, ‘Now Auntie has climbed on her’. On hearing this, Shamita’s mercury will go up. She will be seen telling Tejashwi that she is doing this for the test. In this episode, Shamita will be seen getting angry not only at Tejashwi but also at Karan. Shamita says that if Tejashwi had done this in the outside world, she would have dealt with it differently.

Let us tell you that ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is about to end now. The finale of the show is scheduled to happen on January 30. In which the winner will be announced. Last week the show witnessed double evictions, in which Devoleena and Abhijeet were evicted. At present there are 7 contestants in the house.