Shamita Shetty is not dependent or taken care by shilpa Shetty and raj kundra says actress | Shilpa Shetty bears the expenses of Shamita Shetty? The actress herself told the truth

New Delhi: After the arrest of Raj Kundra, the entire family of Shilpa Shetty has come into the limelight. Sister Shamita Shetty, who is away from Bollywood films, is also being talked about every day. On the very last day, people trolled Shamita Shetty badly. Shamita Shetty was spotted on her way to the salon. Now about Shamita, some people have spread false rumors on social media that Shamita’s expenses are borne by her sister and brother-in-law i.e. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Shamita herself has given the answer on this.

Shamita was trolled

Recently, actress Shamita Shetty was again trolled by a netizen on social media. The social media user said that her Shamita’s expenses and her sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra (Raj Kundra) are taking care of her and her life is easy. Now Shamita Shetty has given a befitting reply to this. Talking to Bombay Times, Shamita has completely put an end to these rumours.

Shamita replied to the trolls

Shamita Shetty said, ‘Let me make it clear that I take care of myself and am not dependent on anyone.’ On being compared with Shilpa Shetty, she said that she always aspired to be like her elder sister. Shamita says she doesn’t mind being compared to Shilpa, but she often wonders how can people expect two people to achieve the same things in life?

Shamita is missing from the silver screen

Shilpa Shetty’s sister and actress Shamita Shetty has been missing from the silver screen for a long time, but she keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans on social media. To say, Shamita’s career was not as successful as Shilpa’s. Shamita, who was launched with ‘Mohabbatein’, did not choose the right films and soon her career got derailed. In such a situation, he is often compared to Shilpa Shetty.

Shamita is supporting her sister

After the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, Shamita had made it clear that she stands with her sister and family. In the social media post also, he had expressed his point of view. Also commenting on Shilpa’s statement, she said that she will support her sister in every situation.

