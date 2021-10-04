Shamita Shetty Personal Crisis Raj Kundra Incident: Shamita Shetty opens with difficulties

Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister Shamita Shetty recently came to prominence when she became the second runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The actress recently told how she had a bad time when she had to enter the house and her sister-in-law was arrested in the Raj Kundra porn film case.

In an interview to a news portal, Shamita spoke about the personal crisis of her and her family. He said it was very difficult for him to be in the first place because the situation felt completely different. At the same time, when asked about being a troll, he said it was his misfortune because it was not his fault.



The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes

At the same time, Shamita’s family even said at one point about joining ‘Bigg Boss’ that she should lock herself in that house and it would be better. According to the actress, the show was already committed, so she didn’t want to back down because of what happened. She wanted to stick to her words and move on.

Raj was granted bail last month

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was granted bail last month after nearly two months in judicial custody. He had returned home on September 21. If the reports are to be believed, Shilpa told investigating officers that she was not aware of Raj’s business dealings.