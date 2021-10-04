Shamita Shetty Personal Crisis Raj Kundra Incident: Shamita Shetty opens with difficulties
At the same time, Shamita’s family even said at one point about joining ‘Bigg Boss’ that she should lock herself in that house and it would be better. According to the actress, the show was already committed, so she didn’t want to back down because of what happened. She wanted to stick to her words and move on.
Raj was granted bail last month
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was granted bail last month after nearly two months in judicial custody. He had returned home on September 21. If the reports are to be believed, Shilpa told investigating officers that she was not aware of Raj’s business dealings.
