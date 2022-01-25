Shamita Shetty rides on Karan Kundra’s back to massage him, Tejasswi shames | Shamita Shetty climbed on Karan Kundra’s back, Tejashwi made a spectacle
the fight started
After pulling Shamita, Tejashwi was seen pointing fingers at her character saying she is Karan Kundrra, not Bapat. On coming inside the house, Rashmi Desai was seen explaining to Tejashwi that this is just a task. After this, when Shamita sat on top of Prateek to give him a massage, Tejashwi crossed her limits and said – Seeing Auntie climbed on him too. Amidst all this, Karan was seen silencing Tejashwi.
Shamita broke down on Karan
After this, Shamita’s anger broke out on Karan and Tejashwi as soon as she entered the house. Where Shamita was seen explaining to Tejashwi that take the task as a task and Tejashwi has no right to call her aunty. At the same time, he also told Karan that you should be ashamed that you are never seen standing for the right thing, while I keep silent after considering you.
there have always been problems
Significantly, there have been problems between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi Prakash since the beginning of the show. And these problems increased when Tejashwi came in a relationship with Karan Kundra. Before that he was Shamita’s friend but Tejashwi did not like Karan and Shamita’s friendship and due to their problems again and again, Shamita and Karan stopped talking to each other.
everyone made fun of
Everyone made fun of this insecurity of Tejashwi. Where Rakhi Sawant repeatedly told him that Shamita and Karan’s pairing looks better. At the same time, Rakhi took her joke a level higher and started calling Shamita as Shamita Kundra. Karan may have taken these things as a joke, but Tejashwi did not like this joke in the slightest and he was seen expressing his anger in a variety of ways.
crossed limits
Tejashwi even told Karan Kundrra in private that Shamita only finds opportunities to come to him and she knows very well what Shamita wants. However, the sad part is that the audience’s sympathy with Shamita did not come because in the season of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty was also seen saying similar things to her co-contestant Divya Aggarwal who was her boyfriend Rakeysh Bapat. were good friends.
turmoil is happening
There has been a ruckus between Shamita and Tejashwi over some or the other day. During a fight, Tejashwi even tells Shamita that you find excuses to come to my boyfriend. Karan Kundrra was seen explaining to them as usual but failed. After this, when Shamita Shetty got the opportunity, she did not take a minute to remove Tejashwi from VIP.
Salman Khan also had fun
On the condition of Karan Kundra, who is caught between Tejashwi and Shamita, Salman Khan was also seen having fun on Weekend Ka Vaar. He tells Tejashwi that Karan is actually confused because there is no difference between Shamita and Tejashwi except age. The whole house also took this joke in jest, but Tejashwi later made a point about it too, whose anger often erupted from inside Karan Kundrra.
