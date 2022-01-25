Shamita Shetty rides on Karan Kundra’s back to massage him, Tejasswi shames | Shamita Shetty climbed on Karan Kundra’s back, Tejashwi made a spectacle

the fight started

After pulling Shamita, Tejashwi was seen pointing fingers at her character saying she is Karan Kundrra, not Bapat. On coming inside the house, Rashmi Desai was seen explaining to Tejashwi that this is just a task. After this, when Shamita sat on top of Prateek to give him a massage, Tejashwi crossed her limits and said – Seeing Auntie climbed on him too. Amidst all this, Karan was seen silencing Tejashwi.

Shamita broke down on Karan

After this, Shamita’s anger broke out on Karan and Tejashwi as soon as she entered the house. Where Shamita was seen explaining to Tejashwi that take the task as a task and Tejashwi has no right to call her aunty. At the same time, he also told Karan that you should be ashamed that you are never seen standing for the right thing, while I keep silent after considering you.

there have always been problems

Significantly, there have been problems between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi Prakash since the beginning of the show. And these problems increased when Tejashwi came in a relationship with Karan Kundra. Before that he was Shamita’s friend but Tejashwi did not like Karan and Shamita’s friendship and due to their problems again and again, Shamita and Karan stopped talking to each other.

everyone made fun of

Everyone made fun of this insecurity of Tejashwi. Where Rakhi Sawant repeatedly told him that Shamita and Karan’s pairing looks better. At the same time, Rakhi took her joke a level higher and started calling Shamita as Shamita Kundra. Karan may have taken these things as a joke, but Tejashwi did not like this joke in the slightest and he was seen expressing his anger in a variety of ways.

