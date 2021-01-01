Shamita Shetty saves Rakesh Bapat: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty saves Rakesh Bapat from nomination These 5 contestants are now nominated for Nominated Elimination

‘Big Boss OTT’ is loud. The show is in its fourth week and the six-week journey has come to a halt. On September 1, where Nia Sharma is going to throw a wild card at the show! At the same time, domestic competitors, unaware of all this, are stuck in their own game plans. While some people like the chemistry of Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty in the show, many viewers believe that it is ‘fake’. But in the midst of all this, what Shamita has done in the nomination task has turned the game upside down.

These five people have been designated as ‘homeless’

In this week’s nomination process, a total of five in-house contestants have been nominated for ‘Home to Homeless’. Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Divya Agarwal have been nominated for homelessness in the fourth week of what is shown in the live feed on the Vote app. But the most interesting thing in the whole process happened when ‘Bigg Boss’ invited Shamita and Rakesh’s connection to the confession room.

Shamita tore the letter from the house

As part of the process, ‘Bigg Boss’ asked Shamita and Rakesh to decide by mutual consent to save one and nominate another. The twist was that anyone who read it would also have the opportunity to read a letter sent from his family. On hearing this, Shamita tore the letter for herself and saved Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh also got to read the letter from home. He became emotional and started crying. Shamita was also in tears and she locked herself in her washroom.

Shamita inside the washroom, Rakesh was shedding tears outside

The closeness of Shamita and Rakesh was also seen here. Rakesh was standing outside the washroom while Shamita was crying in the washroom. He was crying too. Neha Bhasin took Rakesh into custody. When Shamita came out of the washroom, Rakesh told her that they should have discussed it once before tearing the letter. On this, Shamita says that you should not feel guilty.

The closeness of Rakesh and Shamita changed the game

Rakesh then kissed Shamita on the forehead and thanked her. The love angle of Shamita and romance has been on the show for the past one week. The two get angry at each other and hug each other while celebrating. Shamita, who was standing in the kitchen at the end, asked Rakesh to kiss her immediately. Rakesh did not disappoint him either. This was also mentioned by Karan Johar in the Weekend Ka War area.

