Shamita Shetty says that Rakesh Bapat kisses me right now: Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat Video: A video of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat has surfaced on the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss.
In fact, when Rakesh Bapat is heating food in the microwave in the kitchen, Shamita Shetty says don’t heat it completely. Otherwise it will be difficult. On this Rakesh Bapat says that something else. After hearing Rakesh Bapat speak, Shamita Shetty stares at him and says that he has no problem. Rakesh Bapat says she has no problem, he is just asking her if she has anything else to say. On this Shamita Shetty says come here and kiss her right away. Rakesh Bapat leaves immediately and kisses Shamita Shetty.
Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat are often seen flirting with each other at home. Even Shamita Shetty is seen kissing Rakesh Bapat and pressing her legs. Recently, while Divya Agarwal was crying, Shamita Shetty gets annoyed when she talks to Rakesh Bapat. However, she agrees with Rakesh Bapat.
