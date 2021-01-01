Shamita Shetty says that Rakesh Bapat kisses me right now: Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat Video: A video of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat has surfaced on the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has completed three weeks and the show is slowly progressing with an atmosphere of laughter and anger. In addition, viewers who watch the show 24 hours a day are also constantly voting. Speaking of the interior of the house, the chemistry of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat is loved by the audience. The love of this connection is growing for each other and both are taking great care of each other. The whole house is looking at the friendship of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat.

Recently, something happened in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ that Shamita Shetty asks Rakesh Bapat to kiss her on the cheek. Rakesh Bapat also fulfills the demand of Shamita Shetty. Seeing the bonding of Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin calls him very sweet.



In fact, when Rakesh Bapat is heating food in the microwave in the kitchen, Shamita Shetty says don’t heat it completely. Otherwise it will be difficult. On this Rakesh Bapat says that something else. After hearing Rakesh Bapat speak, Shamita Shetty stares at him and says that he has no problem. Rakesh Bapat says she has no problem, he is just asking her if she has anything else to say. On this Shamita Shetty says come here and kiss her right away. Rakesh Bapat leaves immediately and kisses Shamita Shetty.

Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat are often seen flirting with each other at home. Even Shamita Shetty is seen kissing Rakesh Bapat and pressing her legs. Recently, while Divya Agarwal was crying, Shamita Shetty gets annoyed when she talks to Rakesh Bapat. However, she agrees with Rakesh Bapat.



