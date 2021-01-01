Shamita Shetty scared Divya Agarwal: Bigg Boss ott Shamita Shetty scared Divya Agarwal game

There’s a big twist in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, then the whole game is reversed. Big Boss has finished all the connections in the house and now all will play solo games in the house. All the members of the family are stressed due to the disconnection, while Shamita Shetty is also worried. She is now feeling threatened by Divya Agarwal and she was seen talking to Rakesh Bapat about it.

Actually Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal were very good friends in the beginning. But then they started arguing. Now the situation is that Divya and Shamita do not like each other. While Shamita has been playing with Rakesh Bapat since day one, Divya Agarwal is playing alone. Zeeshan Khan has had a connection to Divya for a few days, but Divya has been playing the game alone since she was removed. The audience also loves Divya Agarwal’s game.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Revealed after Akshara became homeless – Those who asked questions as spectators were members of the team



Shamita is now scared that Divya Agarwal will reunite with Nishant Bhatt in the near future. She shares the same story with Rakesh. His video has been covered on social media. In the video, Shamita Shetty tells Rakesh, ‘It will be great for us to have Nishant and Divya together. Why don’t you think If you believe in light, you are crazy. I don’t trust him at all. She has been playing alone since day one. If those two come together, it will be overwhelming for you.

After hearing Shamita’s words, Rakesh says that Nishant and Divya are by his side and there will be no danger from him. But Shamita is not ready to agree, which makes Rakesh angry. He calls Shamita hegemonic and says he doesn’t like the way she talks to him.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Family members hate each other as soon as connection is broken, these contestants were nominated

With all the connections now broken and all the family members having to play alone, it remains to be seen how far Shamita and Divya will go in the solo game. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is just 2 weeks away and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be launched on October 3, hosted by Salman Khan.