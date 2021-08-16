Shamita Shetty: Shamita Shetty cried after receiving video message from Bigg Boss OTT sister Shilpa Shetty

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ saw the shocking look of every contestant this week, but the contestant who was most surprised to see his changed look was Shamita Shetty. From the first week, Shamita Shetty had a quarrel with some members of the family. But in a recent episode, she was so confused with Nishant Bhatt that she broke down badly and started crying. She needed to go to the medical room when the situation got worse.

Shamita Shetty was remembering her mother during this difficult time. He was ashamed that his mother had to see him. Family members somehow calmed them down and reassured them. Even Shilpa Shetty could not stop herself from seeing her sister Shamita in such a state and sent a video message to Shamita. This video message came in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ through Hina Khan. Hina had arrived as a special guest at the show and she had also got all the family members to do some chores.



It was an occasion for Rakshabandhan, so Hina had brought a special surprise from her siblings for all the family members. Shamita became emotional after receiving a surprise from her sister Shilpa. In the video, Shilpa tells Shamita that her mother is fine and that Shamita needs to play her game very well.

Hearing this, Shamita Shetty started crying. We will tell you that Shamita is going through a difficult phase this time. A few weeks ago, his brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested for making pornographic films. After that where Raj’s wife and Shamita’s sister Shilpa had distanced themselves from the shooting. At the same time, Shamita made a competitive entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He was also trolled a lot by this.

