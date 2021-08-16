Shamita Shetty: Shamita Shetty cried after receiving video message from Bigg Boss OTT sister Shilpa Shetty
It was an occasion for Rakshabandhan, so Hina had brought a special surprise from her siblings for all the family members. Shamita became emotional after receiving a surprise from her sister Shilpa. In the video, Shilpa tells Shamita that her mother is fine and that Shamita needs to play her game very well.
Hearing this, Shamita Shetty started crying. We will tell you that Shamita is going through a difficult phase this time. A few weeks ago, his brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested for making pornographic films. After that where Raj’s wife and Shamita’s sister Shilpa had distanced themselves from the shooting. At the same time, Shamita made a competitive entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He was also trolled a lot by this.
