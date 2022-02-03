Shamita Shetty told the plan of marriage with Rakesh Bapat, the actress wants to get married this year

Recently, actress Shamita Shetty has given in an interview, in which she has told about her relationship and future with Rakeysh Bapat.

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is in a lot of headlines these days for her relationship with actor Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh has also been an ex-contestant of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. At the same time, now the actress has given an interview telling about her relationship and marriage with Rakesh. During this, she said that she now wants to marry Rakesh soon.

Recently, Shamita Shetty has spoken to ‘E-Times’. She said that she is enjoying her relationship with Rakesh Bapat a lot. He said, ‘I am getting married this year and the universe has to ensure that I get married this year. During the Corona epidemic, I came to know how lonely I was.

The actress further said, ‘I have been single for a long time and till now I have lived my life on my own terms. Earlier I did not get a partner, but I am happy that now someone is with me too. Let’s see how long this lasts. But yes, now I want to settle down and take my family forward.

During this, Shamita Shetty also talked about her relationship with Rakesh and she said, ‘I was away from Rakesh during Bigg Boss 15. Because of this, I used to think that, is he still my boyfriend? I used to think 3-4 months is a long time for people to change. That’s why I kept asking everyone, is he still my boyfriend? Or they have moved on. Because I did not understand what would I do if he went ahead.

He further said in this sequence, ‘Even after coming so many distances, our relationship was strong that we could feel each other. When I came out of Bigg Boss house, he was waiting for me. Now we want to get to know each other better. I hope we both have a positive future together’.