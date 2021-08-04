Shamita Shetty Went Into Depression After Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Marriage Reveals In The Kapil Sharma Show

Both Bollywood’s famous actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty have made tremendous recognition with their work in Hindi cinema. While Shilpa Shetty made her debut in Hindi films through ‘Baazigar’, actress Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mohabbatein’. The bonding of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty is very good and this is also reflected in their social media posts. The surprising thing is that after Shilpa Shetty’s marriage, Shamita Shetty went into depression for a month.

Shamita Shetty herself mentioned this in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Shamita Shetty had told that she was happy with Shilpa Shetty’s marriage, but she went into depression after her departure. The actress had told that along with her the rest of the family members also used to miss her a lot.

Referring to Shilpa Shetty’s marriage in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Shamita Shetty said, “When they got married, I think I went into depression. I was happy, but I was in depression for a month. Because when Shilpa was in the house, she used to laugh out loud. That’s why we used to miss him a lot.”

Talking about this, Shamita Shetty further said, “It took me some time to get used to the fact that Shilpa is married and she has gone to her house now.” On the show, Shamita Shetty also told that she had already met Raj Kundra, so he liked her and also advised her sister to marry Raj.

Let us tell you that there was a time in the life of Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, when both the sisters used to fight a lot. Shilpa Shetty had told in her interview that she had also complained to her mother about her sister and asked why she made her blonde and me black. Along with this, the actress had told that at the time of Shamita Shetty’s debut, Shilpa Shetty was very scared and she started feeling that she would not get films now.





