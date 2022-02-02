Shamita Shetty’s birthday party held a fair of beauty, Rashmi Desai arrived with Omar, Rakhi stunned everyone

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. In such a situation, where Shilpa Shetty had organized a party for him at his house late in the night, during the day he organized a great party for his friends. In this party, Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss house mates also reached to party.

Let us inform that after a stellar performance in Bigg Boss, now Shamita Shetty is spending quality time with her friends and family. Along with this, in the pictures and videos that surfaced, you can see that Shamita Shetty is seen engrossed in fun with everyone.

After coming out of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Shamita celebrated her special occasion with her boyfriend Rakesh Bapat. On this occasion, both were seen showering love on each other fiercely.

Shilpa Shetty also arrived to attend this birthday party. Shilpa Shetty was looking very beautiful in orange color satin dress during this time. Shilpa Shetty’s dress was flying due to the strong wind, so she looked a little upset while posing for the paparazzi.

Along with this, Shamita Shetty cut a big chocolate cake in a red deep neck bodycon dress. Birthday girl Shamita Shetty was looking very beautiful during this. Let us inform that Rakesh Bapat was seen with Shamita Pal Pal on the birthday.

Rakhi Sawant was the center of attention in the party. Eye queen Rakhi Sawant stunned everyone with her denim look. Rakhi Sawant Hot Pants first arrived in a very bold style to attend this party and anyone who had eyes on Rakhi just kept watching.

During this, many pictures and videos of the party have come out. In this, you can see Shamita and Rakesh enjoying fiercely with each other.

Rashmi Desai had also arrived to attend Shamita Shetty’s party but she was not alone but was seen in the arms of Umar Riaz. Everyone just kept looking at Rashmi Desai in a white bodycon dress.

Let us inform that the love of Shamita and Rakesh Bapat, which started with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ OTT, has now come to the fore. The pair of Rakesh and Shamita is very much liked by everyone and everyone is eagerly waiting for the marriage of this couple.

