Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend dies in car accident: Bigg Boss OT Shamita Shetty cried after revealing that she lost her first boyfriend in a car accident

Usually, Shamita Shetty is very reserved about her personal life. Rarely has this happened when he has shared any story of his personal life in public. But recently in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shamita Shetty made a painful revelation about her personal life, which made her cry. He told this story to Neha Bhasin. The case was related to the death of Shamita Shetty’s first boyfriend, which also shocked Neha Bhasin.

We will tell you that in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat have been arguing for the last few days. For the past few days, the closeness between Shamita and Rakesh was evident. Shamita had confessed to Neha that she has started liking Rakesh. But their quarrels have been escalating for some time. Broken by the misunderstandings created between Shamita Shetty, her and Rakesh, Neha cried in front of Bhasin and revealed about her first boyfriend.



Read: BB OTT: Shamita Shetty expresses feelings about Rakesh, but it scares me



Shamita Shetty told Neha Bhasin that her first boyfriend died tragically in a car accident. She cried when she said this. When Neha wiped away her tears, she continued, ‘I haven’t let anyone come in my life for a long time. It took me a long time to bring myself back. Shamita further said that she is very sensitive as she lost her boyfriend at a very young age.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty scared after watching Divya’s game, says Rakesh Bapatla

But when Shamita met Rakesh Bapat, she liked him and gradually he started liking him. But for the past few days, there has been a rift between Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat. On this Neha tries to convince them and says that Rakesh has been supporting Shamita for 4 weeks and is standing behind her.

Rakesh Bapat is divorced while Shamita Shetty is currently unmarried. In 2019, he divorced his wife Riddhi Dogra.