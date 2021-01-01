Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend dies in car accident: Bigg Boss OT Shamita Shetty cried after revealing that she lost her first boyfriend in a car accident
Shamita Shetty told Neha Bhasin that her first boyfriend died tragically in a car accident. She cried when she said this. When Neha wiped away her tears, she continued, ‘I haven’t let anyone come in my life for a long time. It took me a long time to bring myself back. Shamita further said that she is very sensitive as she lost her boyfriend at a very young age.
But when Shamita met Rakesh Bapat, she liked him and gradually he started liking him. But for the past few days, there has been a rift between Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat. On this Neha tries to convince them and says that Rakesh has been supporting Shamita for 4 weeks and is standing behind her.
Rakesh Bapat is divorced while Shamita Shetty is currently unmarried. In 2019, he divorced his wife Riddhi Dogra.
