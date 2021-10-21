Shammi Kapoor Birthday Special Actor Back After 18 Flop Films And Shaved His Moustache – I shaved my mustache

After Shammi Kapoor stepped into the cinema, about 18 of his films were flop continuously. Although he did not give up even after this.

Famous Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor was born on this day in Mumbai. Born in the house of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Jeevan Jyoti’. With his style and dance, the actor made such a mark that no one can even copy his style. But this journey of the actor was not easy. After entering the cinema, about 18 films of Shammi Kapoor flopped, although even after this, he did not give up and returned and changed the image of ‘Bollywood actor’ in the industry.

Due to continuous flop films, Shammi Kapoor had shaved his mustache and returned to the industry by changing his style. Talking about this, Shammi Kapoor told writer Rauf Ahmed, “I had shaved my mustache and made a new wardrobe for myself. I used to wear my own clothes in movies too. I picked trendy shirts, t-shirts, jeans, jackets and scarves for myself.”

Shammi Kapoor told that actress Geeta Bali had also helped her a lot in her makeover. Shammi Kapoor had further told about this, “I also got some of my clothes imported from abroad. I also intensified the search for a new identity of mine. Geeta also helped me a lot in this makeover.

Let us tell you that the 1957 film ‘Tumsa Nahi Dekha’ by Nasir Hussain helped Shammi Kapoor a lot in gaining popularity. It was through this that Shammi Kapoor changed the way actors talk, look, behave and most importantly dance in films. While in those days heroes used to express their happiness by walking around the tree, Shammi’s method was completely different.

Talking about Shammi Kapoor, filmmaker Subhash Ghai had said, “Shammi changed the image of a hero in Hindi films. He changed that image from sad and anxious to one who dances and sings to joyful.” On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah had said about the actor, “His style was such that no one can match him, whether it is dance or his outfit.”