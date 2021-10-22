Shammi Kapoor had married Geeta Bali at 4 in the morning, had filled the demand with lipstick, read the full story

Shammi Kapoor himself once mentioned that beautiful night, when suddenly he fulfilled Geeta Bali’s demand and in the middle of the night the actor married her.

The love story of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali is one of the most interesting stories in the Bollywood industry. Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali fell in love on the sets of a film. However, after 3 years, both of them had taken a sudden decision to marry each other. Shammi Kapoor himself once mentioned that beautiful night, when suddenly he fulfilled Geeta Bali’s demand and in the middle of the night the actor married her.

In an interview given to The Quint, Shammi Kapoor had told- ‘I worked with Geeta in 3 films. Coffee House, Coca Cola and Mohr. We both liked each other very much at that time. Slowly we started loving each other. At that time Geeta Bali was a star and I was nothing. Still he trusted me. He believed me and took my hand. I promised him too. After 3 years, one day suddenly we got married.

Shammi Kapoor told- We got married in the year 1955. We were in Bandra at that time it was 4 in the morning. We took seven rounds and then Geeta took out the red lipstick from her purse and told me ‘Put it in my demand.’ Geeta said this and I filled her demand with lipstick. That moment was beautiful. Geeta was a very strong support for me. After his death, there was an emptiness in my life, I was left alone.

Shammi Kapoor had told that ‘At that time there were many questions in my heart and mind. Geeta was a year older than me. Geeta worked as a co-star with my father Prithviraj Kapoor. In the year 1952, he worked in a film named Anand Math. Geeta also worked with my brother Raj Kapoor in Kidar Sharma’s film ‘Baavre Nayan’, which came out in the year 1950.’

Shammi Kapoor had said- ‘I could not understand how my family would react to this. But but the fears were momentary. I was firm within myself that that girl could only be Geeta. She is the only girl with whom I can spend the rest of my life without thinking. Ironically, the obstacle was the Gita itself. A practical, straightforward lady, she kept warning me, ‘Shammi, I love you. But I can’t be with you. I can’t marry you. I can’t go against my family. My family is on me. Where will he go?’

Shammi had also revealed in this interview that- ‘We lived without talking to each other for 4 months. We cried, lived in despair. Then one day – on 23rd August 1955, Geeta and I met. I proposed Geeta there again. She started smiling seeing me. But didn’t say anything. Then after stopping for a while, Geeta said- ‘Okay Shammi, let’s get married. But it has to happen now’ and the rest, as we say, is all history. At the same time Geeta took out the lipstick from her bag and said that fill in my demand. I filled it.’