Shamshera 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Shamshera Movie (2022): Shamshera is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action adventuredrama film directed by Karan Malhotra. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Set in the 1800s pre-Independence India, the film is an Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s “Merry Adventures of Robin Hood”.
Shamshera Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Shamshera (2022)
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Release Date: 18 March 2022
- Director: Karan Malhotra
- Producer: Aditya Chopra, Sudhanshu Kumar, Bharat Rawail
- Production: Gyandeep Chetry
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Karan Malhotra, Piyush Mishra, Ekta Pathak Malhotra
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Shamshera Cast?
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Vaani Kapoor
- Sanjay Dutt
- Tridha Choudhury
- Aahana Kumra
- Craig McGinlay
- Ronit Roy
- Ashutosh Rana
- Saurabh Shukla
- Mark Bennington
- Pitobash
- Iravati Harshe
- Sharat Saxena
- DeVille Vannik
- Tushar Acharya
- Brian Nathan
- Kumar Saurabh
- Abdul Quadir Amin
- Mahesh Ginnilaal
- Vijay Kaushik
Shamshera Official Trailer
Shamshera Official Trailer Coming soon.
People also search for Shamshera Full Movie in Google:
Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Shamshera #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.