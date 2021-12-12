Shamshera 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Story

Set in the 1800s pre-Independence India, the film is an Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s “Merry Adventures of Robin Hood”.

Shamshera Movie Details:

Shamshera Cast?

Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt

Tridha Choudhury

Aahana Kumra

Craig McGinlay

Ronit Roy

Ashutosh Rana

Saurabh Shukla

Mark Bennington

Pitobash

Iravati Harshe

Sharat Saxena

DeVille Vannik

Tushar Acharya

Brian Nathan

Kumar Saurabh

Abdul Quadir Amin

Mahesh Ginnilaal

Vijay Kaushik

Shamshera Official Trailer

Shamshera Official Trailer Coming soon.

