Shamshera Makers Unveil Ranbir Kapoor’s New Look: Shamshera Makers Unveil Ranbir Kapoor’s New Look
The film is set to release on March 18
The poster has the tagline, ‘A Legend Will Rise.’ Let me tell you, ‘Shamshera’ is being directed by ‘Agneepath’ fame Karan Malhotra. The film will be released worldwide on March 18, 2022 and will feature actress Vani Kapoor opposite Ranbir.
Sanjay Dutt is in a pivotal role
Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in an important role in ‘Shamshera’. Earlier, in an interview, Vani had spoken about her character in the film and said that the plot of the film reminds her of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s blockbuster film ‘Khalnayak’.
#Shamshera #Makers #Unveil #Ranbir #Kapoors #Shamshera #Makers #Unveil #Ranbir #Kapoors
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.