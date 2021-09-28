Shamshera Makers Unveil Ranbir Kapoor’s New Look: Shamshera Makers Unveil Ranbir Kapoor’s New Look

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday 28th September. Fans are congratulating him on social media in their own style. On this special occasion, the makers of ‘Shamshera’ have shared the first look of the actor in the upcoming film.

Ranbir will be seen in a completely different incarnation in this film and so he has not been seen before. The picture in front shows his forehead and long hair. Fans are very impressed after seeing this picture and are praising Luke.



The film is set to release on March 18

The poster has the tagline, ‘A Legend Will Rise.’ Let me tell you, ‘Shamshera’ is being directed by ‘Agneepath’ fame Karan Malhotra. The film will be released worldwide on March 18, 2022 and will feature actress Vani Kapoor opposite Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen from Shamshera



Sanjay Dutt is in a pivotal role

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in an important role in ‘Shamshera’. Earlier, in an interview, Vani had spoken about her character in the film and said that the plot of the film reminds her of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s blockbuster film ‘Khalnayak’.