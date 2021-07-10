Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda react on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan Gorgeous Sunkissed Look | Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda stunned by Suhana Khan’s golden look

New Delhi: Like Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, his dear daughter Suhana Khan is also in a lot of discussion. Despite being away from the film world, the list of Suhana’s fans is getting longer every day. She is very active on social media and through this, Suhana is always connected with her fans. But this time he has shared something on social media, seeing that everyone is going crazy about him.

injured by golden look

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looked like a ‘golden girl’ in her new Instagram post. In a beautiful picture posted on social media, Suhana is standing amidst the golden sun. She’s wearing a fitted strappy top with faux leather pants, leaving her hair open. See these pictures…

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter gave love

Suhana shared a face emoji in the caption. His best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture and wrote, ‘Are you real.’ Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared two love emojis.

1.9 million followers

Let us tell you that Suhana may not have made her debut yet, but her fans are still like any Bollywood star. Suhana has 1.9 million followers on Instagram. Along with this, he also has many fan pages.

studying in new york

Significantly, Suhana Khan is doing her studies by living in New York. After living in Mumbai for some time, she has now returned to New York.

