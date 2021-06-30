Shanaya Kapoor made a funny disclosure about the dating app, will do this work with mother Maheep Kapoor | Shanaya Kapoor made a funny disclosure about the dating app, will do this work with mother Maheep Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter and Bollywood debut actress Shanaya Kapoor has a hilarious answer when you ask her what her dating app bio will read? Talking on this topic, Shanaya says, ‘Last time I was like someone else, I was donating blood, but Namaste.’

are quite popular on instagram

Shanaya is a social media sensation even before her debut. She has a huge growing fan following of 741K followers on Instagram, in which bio is ‘Sunshine on my mind’. Her fans get a glimpse of her personal and professional life with beautiful pictures on social media.

This beginning with Maa Maheep

However, they are yet to come out in the open and discuss their dating life. All this can change now. Shanaya and her mother Maheep Kapoor will be seen in an upcoming video on a dating app. She is going to share tips and tricks on online dating as well as share her dating experience. In the funny video, Shanaya and Maheep will talk about making the first move and reveal fun secrets and truths of life.

Have been seen in this series

Shanaya’s first on-screen appearance on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ at ‘Le Bal’ in Paris gave viewers an interesting concept of her parents on dating. Shanaya’s mother is like a friend who advises her daughter on relationships. ‘Always make yourself a priority and love yourself first, before you give it to others! Always find the one important friend in your other!’

first video call advice

When asked about dating tips, Shanaya said, ‘Video call before meeting the person so that you can know for sure how they really are. You can catch a vibe through a video date before taking the next step to meet them in person! I think it is very important.

not used yet

Though Shanaya hasn’t actually tried dating through an app, she believes it’s worth giving it a shot. ‘I don’t use a dating app, but I think it’s great. I heard about dating apps when I was 17. This is really cool because you can actually get to know a person before you go online and meet them. I think interacting on social media and online has become really huge.’

Sanjay is protective father

Like all fathers, Sanjay Kapoor is also protective of his daughter. Shanaya openly said, ‘My father never asks or wants to know, he is very protective.’

Ye Ko will be the stars in the first film

In her debut film, Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in the lead role alongside actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The untitled film is touted to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle. The film is produced by Karan Johar and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.