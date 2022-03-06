Shane Warne Blood Strains Found on his towel and floor of room informed by Thailand police after investigation

Shane Warne Death Details: Shane Warne died in a villa in Thailand. After investigation, Thailand police found traces of blood on the floor of his room and on his towel. The police has also shared detailed information regarding this.

Thailand police have reportedly found “blood stains” on the floor and towels of Shane Warne’s room while searching the villa. According to reports, Warne was in Thailand for a holiday with friends. The Australian cricketer passed away on Friday evening. The 52-year-old veteran spinner was declared brought dead by doctors at the Thai International Hospital.

According to the initial information given by the Thailand Police, when Shane Warne was found unconscious in his room, friends gave him CPR. Then on Sunday, Skynews.com.au quoted Thai media as saying that Thai police found blood on the floor and towels of the room in which Wain was staying.

The commander of the local provincial police, Sait Polpinit, told Thai media: “There was a lot of blood in the room. In fact, when CPR was given, Warne coughed up some fluid and blood was coming out.” According to Koh Samui’s Bo Foot police station superintendent Yutana Sirisomba, Warne recently visited a doctor, a cardiologist. After which he refused to see it as a suspicious death.

Let us tell you that Shane Warne went to Koh Samui Island with his friends for a holiday. According to local police information, a friend of Warne found that the Australian cricketer was not responding at around 5 pm on Friday. After which he was found unconscious in his room. Warne’s management later issued a brief statement confirming his death.

I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane. It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country. Details will be finalized in coming days. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 6, 2022

funeral will be held with state honors

Australian MP and Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews tweeted that Warne’s family had given permission for him to be cremated with state honours. He wrote, “I spoke to Warne’s family again today. He gave permission to perform Shane’s last rites with state honours.

He added that, “For the people of Victoria, this will be an opportunity to pay tribute to Shane’s contribution to cricket, our province and country.” Post-mortem will be done before handing over.